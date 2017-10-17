New Hope resident asks council why city is considering organized garbage

By Megan Thorstad

[email protected]

During the open forum portion of the Monday, Oct. 9, meeting of the New Hope City Council, resident William Sankey asked why the council was looking into changing the garbage collection process. Sankey attended a recent meeting in which organized garbage collection was discussed and said it seemed as if the “overwhelming majority” was against the idea.

“It seems like we’re trying to fine tune something that people don’t want,” he said. “If people are getting calls that people don’t want it and the poll says people don’t want it, why do we keep having discussion on it?”

Background

New Hope currently operates with an open garbage collection system in which individual customers can choose their own hauler. City ordinance requires that haulers be licensed and that garbage services be provided to each household at least once a week.

An organized garbage collection system would authorize a specified hauler, or a member of an organization of haulers, to collect solid waste from a defined geographic service area or areas. In April, the council decided to gather feedback from the community about potentially switching to organized garbage collection. A primary motivation to consider organized garbage collection was the impact that heavy garbage trucks have on pavement surfaces. The city has invested more than $20 million over the last four years to improve the condition of city streets.

Additionally, a 2015 professional survey of New Hope residents indicated that residents supported, by a margin of 52 to 35 percent, changing from the city’s current open collection system to organized collection. Thirteen percent of the respondents were undecided.

Seven trash haulers currently are licensed in New Hope. With the city’s current open garbage collection system, those haulers are free to serve customers throughout the city. In communities with an organized garbage collection system, while several haulers may continue to operate within the city, only one trash hauler would have customers in each neighborhood.

A “Talkin’ Trash” listening session was hosted in early August. The city received 1,284 responses, including 481 online and 803 mailed in, to a survey soliciting residents’ input between June 1 and Aug. 31. Nearly 49 percent of respondents strongly opposed or opposed changing to an organized collection system, nearly 43 percent strongly favored or favored changing to organized collection, and just over 8 percent were undecided.

Those who oppose or strongly oppose were asked if they would still be opposed to an organized system if it would reduce truck traffic in neighborhoods and potentially save the city and residents money on street repair and maintenance. They were still opposed by a wide margin: 65 percent to 35 percent.

Response

Mayor Kathi Hemken explained to Sankey that the original question that council directed staff members to study was, “Should [the city] study organized garbage collection?”

“It was very clear to us that we didn’t have all the information we needed,” she said. “The phone calls we got were against it, but we took a survey [in 2015] that showed that people were for it.”

Hemken also mentioned that one of the city’s haulers, who is also a lobbyist, sent out false information on the issue. “We got a lot of phone calls after that,” she said. “We really need to look at this a little closer.”

Councilmember Jonathan London referenced the 2015 survey and said that at that time, 400 random households were selected to participate in the survey. The results of that survey returned a response in favor of organized garbage collection.

“You are correct in that most of the people that came to the meeting were not in favor, but when we randomly selected residents from all around the city, the survey reflected that they were slightly in favor of organized collection,” he said.

London then referenced the most recent data in which the city received more than 1,200 responses. Those numbers reflected that a majority of residents were opposed to organized collection.

“If you look closely at the responses from the 50 percent of those that were opposed, 35 percent said they’d be in favor if we reduced the numbers of haulers and saved tax payer dollars, which is the goal in the long run,” he said.

Councilmember John Elder also addressed the issue.

“I’m the one that asked to delve into the issue so that we can get the facts,” he said. “We’re having this discussion to get more information so people can really understand what’s being offered. It really is to provide answers.”

Councilmember Eric Lammle assured Sankey that, at this point, all the council was doing was looking into the issue and weighing the options.

“At this point we’ve just agreed to talk about it more,” Lammle said. “The motion we did make was to look at this more. Paying the bills for the roads was the big motivation for me. All we’re doing is having a discussion.”

Councilmember Andy Hoffe said of the calls he received, four of five expressed that they weren’t interested in exploring organized garbage collection.

Hemken stressed that the council has not taken a vote on the matter.