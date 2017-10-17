St. Paul man sentenced in 2016 Brooklyn Center Walmart shooting

A St. Paul man has been sentenced for his involvement in a shooting at a Brooklyn Center Walmart more than one year ago.

Treshaun Mason, 24, was sentenced to probation and one year in a county workhouse after previously pleading guilty to a second-degree assault charge stemming from shooting a rival gang member outside of the Walmart located at 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing on Sept. 13, 2016.

According to the original criminal complaint, Mason was identified as a suspect involved in a shootout between two rival gangs outside of the Walmart, with witnesses saying that several men began shooting at each other just outside of the grocery store entrance. Officers found one man, Jamie Thompson, on a bench with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Further reviews of surveillance footage found the two rival gangs exiting the store at the same time before partaking in a fist fight, according to the complaint. Thompson and another suspect, Richard Taylor, had pointed their guns at each other, with Taylor shooting Thompson, who then collapsed. Mason was then reportedly seen grabbing Thompson’s firearm and shooting at Taylor.

According to state court records, Mason was previously convicted of carrying a gun without a permit.

Thompson and Taylor were both sentenced earlier this year to 72 and 60 months in prison, respectively. Mason, however, was reportedly shown leniency by Hennepin County Judge Kathryn Quaintance during his Monday, Oct. 9 sentencing. According to the county attorney’s office, Mason was given a lighter sentence in light of him having graduated high school, attending college and lacking any apparent addiction issues.

“Make the most of it,” Quaintance reportedly told Mason. “After this, if you don’t, you’ll go to prison. It’s your life, you decide what happens next.”

If Mason violates his probation, he could be sent to prison for 36 months.

