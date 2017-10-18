Gillian Rosenquist: A dedicated public servant and thoughtful leader

To the Editor:

It is with great enthusiasm that I am supporting Gillian Rosenquist for Golden Valley City Council.

Gillian has been a dedicated public servant to our community for many years and knows the city well. With her council-appointed role as the vice chair of the Open Space and Recreation Commission, on two light rail citizen advisory committees, and through leadership roles with other organizations including Meadowbrook School PTO and League of Women Voters, Gillian has developed relationships and gained valuable experience that will enable her to hit the ground running as an effective member of the council.

Golden Valley needs strong, thoughtful, and balanced leaders. Gillian brings her training as attorney and her experience as an active member of the community. I am confident she will listen to the community, gather facts and expert opinions, and weigh the options before casting a vote. Gillian is willing and able to debate the issues as needed and has proven her ability to work with groups to come to a consensus.

Gillian has a passion for a city that serves all residents of all ages and abilities with safe, accessible options for walking and biking while being responsible with resources. Having chosen the City of Golden Valley to raise her children many years ago, she is now raising three active boys. Gillian is invested in this community’s future. She also has taken the time to connect and listen to older residents’ needs around accessibility that will allow them to continue to be a vibrant part of our community.

We need council members that are part of this city’s past and future. I hope you will join me in voting this November to exercise our rights to impact the shape of our community. This is an important election which does impact the way we live and interact on a daily basis. I encourage you to consider a vote for Gillian Rosenquist. For more information, visit GillianRosenquist.com.

Shennon Black,

Golden Valley