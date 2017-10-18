Hennepin County Board OKs plan to pay off Target Field debt early

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved a plan to have the county’s debt for Target Field paid off a decade earlier than originally planned.

During their Tuesday, Oct. 10 meeting, the board agreed to keep on track a plan that will pay off Hennepin County’s $350 million investment in the Minneapolis ballpark by 2027. This investment was originally made possible by the proceeds collected from three bonds, which are payable solely from a 0.15 percent ballpark sales tax set in 2006.

As of now, the county has paid off $79.2 million of those bonds, as favorable interest rates and early payments have resulted in more than $150 million in savings. This shortening of the debt has cut down the anticipated final pay-off date by 10 years.

The tax additionally funds extended library hours, as well as funding Hennepin’s Youth Sports Program, which has funded $19.6 million worth of youth sports grants across the county since 2009. During that time, 373 projects to build or improve upon sports facilities and playgrounds have been funded.

Other board news

In other board news, the board voted in its capacity as the Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority to authorize negotiations of a $2.45 million purchase agreement to sell surplus properties next to U.S. Bank Stadium to AEON, an affordable housing developer. The 25,000-square-foot property, located at 301 10th Ave. in Minneapolis, was once part of the Dome Spur railroad corridor. AEON proposed to develop affordable housing when the railroad authority requested proposals for the property’s purchase in August.

The board also accepted renewed grant funding from the state Department of Human Services, which will allow more than 120 low-income young parents continue their education and prepare for a career path. The county is currently contracting for the program with Hennepin Healthcare System subsidiary MVNA, as well as nonprofit HIRED.

