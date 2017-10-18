Keeping MinnesotaCare ensures all have access to needed health care

To the Editor:

As a small business owner and cancer survivor, I rely on individual health insurance for the coverage I need to stay healthy while running my own one-person company. Last spring I testified in favor of premium relief for these plans, and was grateful to see the Minnesota legislature pass a law to reduce costs for the 160,000 Minnesotans who buy individual health insurance.

Unfortunately, federal officials are trying to force Minnesota to choose between keeping its individual coverage fix and keeping $369 million in funding for MinnesotaCare, which provides reduced-cost coverage for more than 100,000 low-income Minnesotans who aren’t eligible for Medical Assistance. Federal regulators apparently gave no indication of this possibility until just a couple weeks ago, despite having months to make their intentions clear.

I’m astonished and disappointed that health care coverage for so many people is being jeopardized this way. Minnesota made a good-faith effort to improve one part of its health insurance system, only to have Washington bureaucrats threaten another part that was working fine.

I hope the administration reconsiders including cuts to MinnesotaCare in the approval of the reinsurance program to ensure that all Minnesotans have access to the care they need.

Karen Laumb,

Golden Valley

Laumb is a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.