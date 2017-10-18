New construction approved in Brooklyn Park at Capstone Quadrangle at 93rd and Winnetka

Two buildings next to Design Ready Controls

The Brooklyn Park City Council unanimously approved a site-plan review for the construction of two buildings as part of an existing development at the northwest corner of 93rd Avenue and Winnetka Avenue at its Oct. 9 meeting. (Submitted graphic)

A graphic rendering of the Capstone Quadrangle site with its two proposed new buildings.

The existing site, called Capstone Quadrangle, is already home to Design Ready Controls. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company currently employs approximately 300 people.

These 110,700- and 108,070-square-foot buildings are being speculatively constructed on the site. The buildings will be designed to be flexible, with the capability to accommodate manufacturing, office warehousing and other business park uses. The buildings will be built tall enough to accommodate a second story if a user wants to construct one.

A single user or multi-tenant user could be allowed in these buildings.

Sidewalks that would provide pedestrian access are proposed on the site. The site is in the 93rd Avenue Bottineau Blue Line Extension station area, so the city wanted to ensure the site had pedestrian access and would be eligible for any transit-related grants for the station area.

Access from 93rd will eventually be a right-in, right-out only, but not until the street is reconstructed by the county in upcoming years. A median will be constructed down 93rd in this area.

All other access will be directed to Winnetka Avenue by a private drive to the north and one direct access point.

The two buildings will be aligned back-to-back, with a shared truck court.

No residents addressed the council during the public hearing related to this development.

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the project.

