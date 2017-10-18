Support Larry Fonnest for reelection to the Golden Valley City Council

To the Editor:

I have lived in the same neighborhood with Larry Fonnest for 17 years and have known him to be an outstanding individual who works tirelessly and gives 100 percent of himself to whatever project he has embraced. We are lucky to have had him on the Golden Valley City Council for the past four years and we would all benefit by electing him to a second term.

Larry keeps Golden Valley as a whole in mind with the goals and vision he has for our great city. He always keeps environmental best practices, sustainability and resiliency in mind when considering development and redevelopment goals. Larry worked for many years with the Department of Natural Resources and has the leadership skills and vision to lead us into the future. His accomplishments in this area include improving water quality in the Bassett Creek Watershed and also in Sweeney and Wirth lakes. Wirth Lake has been removed from the endangered waters list due to city efforts! Larry also is working to incorporate key aspects of a climate action plan into our next comprehensive plan.

Larry is also focused on providing sound financial leadership to ensure our city’s financial stability and maintain our Aa1 bond rating and to identify alternative revenue sources. I find Larry to be a rational, respectful and results-oriented council member worthy of reelection to our City Council. I hope you will join me in voting for Larry Fonnest Nov. 7.

Andrea Wiley,

Golden Valley