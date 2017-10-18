TCFF Spotlight: Wet Dreams: One Woman’s Chance at Touching Gold

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

Over the course of 11 days, October 18-28, film fans and filmmakers from across the country will descend upon the ShowPlace ICON Theatre at the Shops at West End in St. Louis Park for the 2017 Twin Cities Film Fest.

More than 120 films – including features, shorts, animation and documentaries – will screen over the course of the festival. In addition, a large number of directors, producers, and actors will walk the red carpet, present their films, attend the mixers and chat with fans about their work.

Over the course of TCFF 2017, we’ll be chatting with some of those filmmakers and stars to find out more about what they’re bringing to the TCFF screens.

Film: Wet Dreams: One Woman’s Chance at Touching Gold – Roach, 10,000 Laughs (Comedy Shorts Block)

Showtime: 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19 and 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25

Information/tickets: http://twincitiesfilmfest.org/films/wet-dreams-one-womans-chance-at-touching-gold/

It’s always interesting to see what kind of homegrown talent TCFF draws in each and every year. Amont those for 2017 is Emily Bell, whose short film will screen twice during the festval … marking the first time one of her films has shown in her home state.

Q: Tell us about Wet Dreams: One Woman’s Chance at Touching Gold.”

“Wet Dreams” is a mockumentary about a determined amateur athlete and her coach as they train in the

obscure sport, Leisure Diving. Unfazed by numerous obstacles, including the fact that it’s not actually

considered an official sport, their hopes remain high that one day their dream to compete for gold in the

Olympics will come true.

Q: Where has the film screened and what has the audience reaction been like so far?

The film has screened at two Hollywood film festivals: IFS and Salute Your Shorts. TCFF will be the first out-of-state festival for this film, and the first film festival I’ve attended in my home state of Minnesota.

So far it’s been received well and people seem to respond positively to the sincere nature of our two main characters, despite their ridiculous circumstances.

Q: What was the inspiration for the film?

It all started when I was trying to get a new profile picture for my Facebook page. I thought a picture of

me jumping into a pool could look cool, so I asked my brother to be the photographer while I cannon-

balled, belly-flopped, and did everything in between at our parent’s hotel pool while they were visiting us in California.

He and his wife started coaching me on different goofy poses to try, and pretty soon we got some Facebook-worthy pics. I remember thinking to myself how amusing it would be if someone took this art of “leisure diving” seriously, and shortly after I contacted my actor/writer/producer friend, Kassie

Thornton, and we started talking logistics about making it into a short film.

Q: It appears you wear multiple hats on this film – writer, star, director, etc. – is there one role you prefer over the others or one that you like way less than the others?

Acting has always been my first love, so that would have to be my favorite part. Almost all of the dialog in the film was improvised, so aside from the story outline that Kassie Thornton (producer/ actor/ writer), Darren Coyle (director/writer/editor), and I put together, there wasn’t as much writing required for this film.

On the day of the shoot the cast and crew continued to throw out new ideas and lines for us to try,

and Kassie and I had a blast playing off each other and letting the story come to life in an organic,

spontaneous way.

Q: It appears that this is your first time having a film at TCFF. What was it about the festival that drew you to submit your film?

I grew up in Minnesota (Minneapolis and Minnetonka, to be exact) and really wanted to screen a film in my home state. I had heard great things about TCFF and was thrilled to learn that “Wet Dreams” had

been accepted. I’m really looking forward to seeing it with my friends and family, who have supported me in so many ways over the years. Even my high school drama teacher will be there!

Q: If someone is only going to see one or two films at the Twin Cities Film Fest, why should it be

the comedy shorts block and this film?

Well, I’m a comedy nerd, so I’m really looking forward to seeing all the shorts in the comedy block. And if someone wants to learn some new leisure diving moves for their next visit to the pool, then “Wet Dreams” is right up their alley!

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic and the owner of www.ManVersusMovie.com