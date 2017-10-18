Vote Gillian Rosenquist to Golden Valley City Council

To the Editor:

Gillian Rosenquist is a neighbor of ours in eastern Golden Valley. We have known her to be very educated, compassionate and proactive.

We believe that her years of experience and involvement in the shaping of policies and planning will be invaluable on the Golden Valley City Council in these years of continuing change and growth in many areas of our city. She does not fail to inform herself of issues and take action in a positive manner.

We can see her being a smart and dynamic member of city government.

Les and Arlene Freeberg,

Golden Valley