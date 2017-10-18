Wrestler Flair’s flair started here in Golden Valley

By Marshall H. Tanick

Guest Columnist

The recent near-death experience of legendary professional wrestler Rich Flair recalls the time of his life he spent here in Golden Valley.

The wrestler-to-be never actually lived in Golden Valley, but spent a few years attending school at what was then the Golden Valley Middle School and what is now The Breck School. At the time, young Rick, whose legal name was Richard Morgan Fliehr, resided with his family in Edina. His father, a prominent OB-GYN doctor, and mother, an educator, adopted him as an infant, then known as Fred Phillips.

The young man did seem to have the time of his life during his stint at school in Golden Valley. He was a real rabble-rouser who, as he described in his 2004 autobiography, “To Be the Man,” had a few “little scrapes” with the local police.

His folks pulled the roustabout out of the Golden Valley school system and sent him to a rigorous boarding school in Wisconsin, where he seemed to settle down a bit and also developed his skills as an athlete, but in a different sport than the one that later brought him fame and fortune. He was a muscular offensive lineman when he enrolled in 1967 at the University of Minnesota and played for a year on the freshman football team in the days before first-year players were allowed on the varsity.

Rick might have made it that far the following year but scholarly pursuits were not his strong suit and, after a year, he dropped out of college.

He next surfaced as a pro wrestler, working for the Twin Cities-based organization run by another former north suburban athlete, the inestimable Verne Gagne. From his debut in 1972, a 10-minute draw with an older journeyman grappler known as “Scrap Iron,” he gradually mounted through the hierarchy of professional wrestling and, over the ensuing three decades, reached super-star status in that combination of sports-entertainment.

Known as “Ric Flair,’ and nicknamed “The Nature Boy,” the ex-Golden Valley pupil became a title-holder a record 16 times in the byzantine world of professional wrestling. He became one of the most popular at times, and most vilified at others, in the chaotic drama of his sport. While the legitimacy of the activity was — and remains — subject to doubt, there was no cavil about Flair’s athletic prowess, coupled with remarkable showmanship.

His success in the ring, and promotional flair outside of it, catapulted him into the sport’s Hall of Fame, not once, but twice. He passed on those traits to three wrestling offspring, son David; deceased son Reid; and daughter Charlotte, a multi-time champion grappler with whom Flair co-authored a second autobiographical book, “Second Nature.”

Their father stayed semi-active in the weird world of pro wrestling, serving for a time as his daughter’s manager, until they had a scripted falling out. But the Flair fils was at his side, along with his current fiancée, when he was admitted this summer on an emergency basis to an Atlanta area hospital for multiple organ problems. Hovering near death, he made it through lengthy colon surgery and, like an embattled character in his world of wrestling, the 68-year-old managed to come back from the brink of disaster and is on the road to recovery.

His resilience is not surprising in light of his history and heritage. Golden Valley and the surrounding suburbs have been the breeding ground of a remarkable number of professional wrestlers, starting with Gagne no less, who grew up in Hamel but was educated in Robbinsdale. The local hero, wrestling promoter, and multiple-time champion spawned and trained a bevy of wrestlers who became luminaries. Some of those who were raised or educated in the area include the Hennigs, father Larry and his son, the late Curt; Rick Rude, John Nord, Tom Zenk, and Nikita Koloff, a fearsome foursome of ex-Robbinsdale graduates; the Road Warriors tag team (from nearby north Minneapolis);and many others, including a few woman like Madusa Muceli. Some are lesser known, but household names to wrestling fans, and their renown was dwarfed by others who cut their wrestling teeth under Gagne’s tutelage, such as Hulk Hogan and Jesse Ventura.

As Flair’s recovery progresses, he probably will resume his wrestling career in some fashion; it’s in his blood and, perhaps, in the water in Golden Valley.

Marshall H. Tanick is a Golden Valley attorney and historian