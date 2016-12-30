Crystal and Robbinsdale: 2016 in review

by Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

With 2016 having come and gone, it leaves behind a reflection of growth in the wake of struggle. Crystal and Robbinsdale both had their share of controversy and excitement – especially in the saga of the Terrace Theatre – a battle that ended with a pile of rubble and nostalgia, but ultimately paved the way for a bittersweet new era.

The cities also endured some growing pains related to the planned Blue Line Extension of light rail transit. Early winter wrapped up 2016 in a relative state of calm with a promise of new opportunities for infrastructure, development, growth, and leadership. Newly elected Crystal City Council members John Budziszewski and Nancy LaRoche will help usher in 2017, along with the start of several municipal developments in both cities. Here is a recap of a few of the more significant stories from 2016:

Terrace Theatre demolition A facade of the Terrace Theatre before its demolition. (Sun Post file photo)

When news broke in July that a developer was interested in building a Hy-Vee grocery store at the site of the historic Terrace Theater, the reactions were strong. Residents stepped onto two distinct sides of a line between preservation and demolition. Many on the side of preservation questioned the need for a new grocery store, while others felt the landmark theatre could be renovated and reopened to preserve a piece of Robbinsdale history. Supporters of the redevelopment argued that a Hy-Vee would bring jobs and revenue to the city, and that the Terrace was too dilapidated to warrant the costs of renovation.

Coalitions of preservationists organized to save the theater. On Aug. 23, those ambitions were disrupted when the Robbinsdale City Council approved the structure’s demolition.

“It’s a sad day that the theater’s going … it’s a wonderful day for Robbinsdale and the people who live nearby the theater,” Councilmember George Selman said.

Attorneys for the Friends of the Terrace group filed a lawsuit to put a halt on the planned demolition. The group hoped to have the theatre registered as a historic site to permanently prevent the demolition. Spectators witness and photograph the Terrace Theatre’s demolition on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (Sun Post file photo)

By late September, demolition was more imminent as Friends of the Terrace filed an appeal to a judge’s refusal to grant the group a temporary restraining order as an emergency injunction.

When it was determined that $6.3 million in bonds would be required to halt the demolition, Friends of the Terrace tried to raise the funds, but ultimately couldn’t post the amount to the Hennepin County District Court and the theatre was demolished in October.

Hy-Vee officials had backed away from the plan, following backlash from opponents of the development, leaving the site’s future uncertain. In late November, Mayor Regan Murphy met with company officials in Des Moines, and announced that the grocer back on board with the plan. The final plats for the property were approved in early December, and construction is set to begin this year.

Blue Line LRT extension

The Met Council’s push for an extension of the Blue Line gained significant traction in 2016, receiving the Federal Transit Administration’s blessings in late September, which marked a significant milestone for the project.

The final environmental impact statement, which required a federal signature, was signed off Sept. 23, which enables the project to enter the engineering phase.

The Robbinsdale City Council unanimously adopted the plans for the light rail in early 2016, citing the development as a major source of growth for the city. However, the city did make provisions within their approval to accommodate the concerns voiced by members of the public at open houses, public hearings and city meetings.

Crystal’s council initially gave tacit approval of the project by voting not to take action on a municipal consent vote, which only indicated the acceptance of a small portion of the plans. Several Crystal council members stood opposed to the light rail, while council member Laura Libby was in favor. In months that followed, the council at large expressed more support for the development but remained somewhat trepidatious about many aspects of the line.

Crystal Council

In November, Crystal voters reelected John Budziszewski to the city council for Ward 3, and elected newcomer Nancy LaRoche to serve in Ward 1. Budziszewski won against incumbent Casey Peak, while Nancy LaRoche won against opponent Therese Kiser.

Crystal swears in two new officers Sergaent Matt Marson takes his oath of duty in front of the Crystal council and Mayor Jim Adams. (Sun Post file photos) Newly sworn-in police officer Mike Callan’s father pins a button on him at a November council meeting.

Two Crystal police officers were sworn into duty in November. Officer Matt Marson was promoted to sergeant, while Mike Callan joined the force as a new officer.

Marson was a community officer for two years before becoming an officer in 2008.

Callan, who has completed EMT training and holds a degree in law enforcement, was hired in January and was sworn into the department as a police officer after completing his police training.