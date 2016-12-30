Dakota language teacher helps preserve language

Ethan Neerdaels, Dakota culture and language specialist for Osseo area schools. (Submitted photo)

Ethan Neerdaels, Dakota culture and language specialist for Osseo Area Schools, is working to keep the rapidly disappearing Dakota language alive and vibrant.

There are only about four original Dakota language speakers who were born and raised in Minnesota, Neerdaels said. Another 100 or so have moved to Minnesota from Canada, North Dakota or other parts of the country, Neerdaels said. With the average speaker in their 70s, there’s a risk of losing the language, he said.

Federal policies of forced assimilation caused the language to not be transmitted down to younger generations, he said. The 1978 passing of the American Indian Religious Freedom Act legalized some Dakota cultural practices that were formerly illegal, he said.

Neerdaels said the Dakota language is all around us but we don’t often recognize it, from the names of many municipalities to other natural place names the state.

“We need to wake up,” he said. Minnesota means “water that reflects the sky,” in the Dakota language, he said.

And while the language is in danger of extinction, he said student interest in preserving the Dakota language and cultural practices is strong. With fossil fuel and other natural resource reserves being depleted, people are seeing the value in an alternative worldview and alternate language, he said.

Classes that are designed to be culturally competent help students connect with their heritage, he said. These classes don’t rely on a hierarchy system, he said.

“They think of me as their uncle rather than their teacher,” Neerdaels said. Students see their peers as their cousins, so these classes don’t have the behavior issues and drama that other classroom styles deal with, Neerdaels said.

“At the beginning of the class, we ask them, ‘Who are you, where are you from, who are your people, and what is your dream?’” Neerdaels said.

They ask the same series of questions at the end of the year, and students can reflect on the past year of learning, which helps to keep students grounded, he said.

Neerdaels designed his own curriculum, he said. Lesson plans are based on traditional stories and the same technology the Dakota have been using for thousands of years, he said. They also organize a powwow in April and participate in a biweekly drum and dance session. He said these events help to offer people living in urban areas a chance to connect with Dakota culture that otherwise would not exist.

Neerdaels was named Outstanding Dakota Language Teacher of the Year by the Minnesota Indian Education Association.

The association hosts an Ojibwe language bowl during its annual conference, Neerdaels said. This year, Neerdaels organized and moderated the first ever state-sanctioned Dakota language bowl.

During the language bowl, students from several districts came together to use the Dakota language in a competitive environment, Neerdaels said. He said students were “extremely excited to network” during the bowl, since they don’t have a lot of opportunities outside of the classroom to use their language skills with others, unlike students in a Spanish immersion or similar program, he said.

Neerdaels teaches at 17 elementary schools across the district, he said. There are approximately 375 students taking Dakota language classes in the district, he said.

Neerdaels is also the executive director of Dakhóta Iápi Okhódakičhiye, or the Dakota Language Society. The nonprofit works to revitalize the Dakota language by creating tools for teachers to use in the classroom, including the first fully illustrated Dakota language textbook. The group also offers sacred sights tours, helping people and students reconnect with Dakota history.

Neerdaels graduated from the University of Minnesota, where he majored in Dakota language.

