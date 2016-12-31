Neighborhood ice rink at Sanborn Park is a valuable resource for community youth

< > Victor Mills on the ice with his son Pryor at Sanborn Park on Christmas Eve. Mills said he would like to see more public rinks like the one at Sanborn in other neighborhoods. (Sun Post staff photos by Laci Gagliano)

The ice rink at Sanborn Park in Robbinsdale opened to the public Dec. 23. The rink, which has two sections for hockey and skating, and a warming house, was open for special holiday hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Robbinsdale residents typically make use of the rink for hockey scrimmages, practice, and general skating.

Christmas Eve yielded a fairly low turnout throughout the day, with temperatures rising above freezing. Still, the ice was well-groomed, and several devoted hockey enthusiasts turned out to get some stick time in, including Robbinsdale resident Victor Mills and his 4-year-old son Pryor, who is in his first hockey league.

Mills said that he appreciates the rink as a neighborhood fixture he and his son can walk to. “That’s why we came here, because it’s in our neighborhood. We’ve got to support it,” he said.

Mills also said he’s concerned that free outdoor ice rinks, like the one at Sanborn, aren’t widespread enough, particularly in nearby neighborhoods where there are more children of color. Mills said that because of a lack of neighborhood ice rinks, many kids of color don’t grow up playing hockey or even see it as an option.

“(Hockey) is what we’re known for, what our state is known for. It’s not the state of basketball, or football, it’s the state of hockey. We need to try to even it out,” he said.

Mills pointed out that people must travel to the southern suburbs or further reaches of the Twin Cities to utilize free public skating or play hockey. “I don’t want to hear people hollering about our youth if you don’t give them opportunities,” he said. “Otherwise, they’re going to find their own stuff to do.”

Mills would ultimately like to see more free neighborhood rinks put into public parks. “If you offer it to people and they don’t want it, fine. But you have to try,” he said.