Brooklyn Park City Council to consider organics recycling

The Brooklyn Park City Council will consider bringing organic recycling services into the city during the next six months.

The decision comes after Hennepin County changed its recycling grant funding policy in an effort to increase organic recycling. The council unanimously voted to continue its recycling grant funding agreement with the county at its Jan. 9 meeting. Likewise, the council unanimously voted to extend the city’s recycling contract with Waste Management of Minnesota through June 30, 2018.

The county partners with cities to fund recycling programs through the state’s Select Committee on Recycling and the Environment. SCORE was adopted by the state Legislature in 1989 to help counties develop waste management programs. Cities enter an agreement with the county, and monies from SCORE were distributed to cities based on the number of households with curbside recycling in the municipality.

A new provision in the county agreement policy dictates that 80 percent of SCORE grant funding will continue to be distributed to cities for use in their traditional curbside recycling programs.

However, the remaining 20 percent will be reserved for organics recycling programs. The amount reserved by the county for organics recycling will increase by 10 percent each year until it reaches 50 percent in 2020.

The county developed this provision last year, and it is effective beginning this year.

As a result, the city will lose approximately $22,000 in grant funding each year, unless it adheres to county requirements. The funding has been used to reduce the cost of resident recycling fees.

Councilmember Susan Pha spoke in support of bringing organics recycling services to the city.

“I want our city to not lose our grant from [the county], which in 2016, it was over $220,000,” said Pha. “And with this new change, with the [county], with their recycling grant, we need to find a recycling service provider that will not only provide recycling services to us, but will also be able to provide organic recycling services as well.

“Organic recycling service will allow us to fully take advantage of the grant money that is available through the county, and it will also benefit our environment in many ways,” she continued.

Trash composition studies by the state and county have found that approximately 25 percent of trash in the area is food scraps, and approximately 10 percent is non-recyclable paper waste like napkins or paper towels. These items could be collected and recycled into compost rather than sent to a landfill.

Extending the recycling contract with Waste Management will give staff more time to consider options for organics recycling, said Dan Ruiz, director of operations and maintenance.

“One thing we’re looking to do by extending this contract that extra six months, it’s going to give us more time to do a detailed RFP, request for proposal development, and what we’re looking to do later this spring is come back to the council in a work session and talk at length about different types of organics collection programs, and then we can get the direction from council to move forward in the way that you all wish,” he said.

Ruiz said there are several options for participation in the program, and it would not necessarily be required that all residents participate.

“A city could set up a system similar to our curbside recycling where everyone is required to participate, or it could be set up as a subscription service, where those who choose to could opt in,” Ruiz said.

Other cities including Minneapolis have programs using either a municipal contract, or a resident subscription, like Minnetonka. Approximately 40 percent of Minneapolis households participate in organics recycling, while around 2 percent of Minnetonka residents participate.

Organic recycling grant funding through SCORE is calculated based a city’s share of the county total of households with curbside organics. That is, as the number households with curbside organic pickups increases, so does the amount of grant funding the city receives from the county.

Mayor Jeff Lunde said he was concerned about requiring residents to store another recycling container in their garages or behind a screen, as city code requires.

“One of the questions I have, and I know you probably are going to address that at our work session is, since we require everybody to have those cans in the garage, if we add another recycling component that requires another container, it was difficult for some people to find room for two cans in their garage,” Lunde said. “That’ll be something I’ll be very curious as a person who also has three recycling containers at his house, plus a trash can. A fifth might be a problem.”

Ruiz said there are a number of options for a receptacle or collection, some of which do not require an extra can or bin.

“There are many collection options,” Ruiz said. “Some cities have looked at doing a co-collection, where you put the food waste with your yard waste, and many people already have a yard waste container so then, perhaps, you wouldn’t have to get an extra container,” he said. “There’s also programs around where you can use what they call a ‘blue bag.” It’s actually a patented type of bag, and you put your organics or your food waste in that blue bag, and then it gets put in with your regular trash and it’s sorted out at a sorting facility,” he said.

Currently, only Randy’s Environmental Services offers organic recycling in Brooklyn Park. The program began in 2017, and the city does not know of any participating residents.

If the council had not agreed to continue in its agreement with the county, Brooklyn Park residents’ recycling utility service charge would have increased from the current $3.25 monthly charge to $3.95.

Councilmember Mark Mata asked staff to explore what potential added benefits Brooklyn Park residents could get through the county at the Transfer Station and Recycling Center located in the city. He said residents used to have an added benefit of less expensive hazardous waste drop-off prices at the station, but currently do not.

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]