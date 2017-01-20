Brooklyn Park Mayor Lunde focuses on positive change at ‘State of the Cities’

Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde addressed the state of the city at a North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Jan. 12.

The luncheon, which was held at Edinburgh USA golf course in Brooklyn Park, gave mayors from four municipalities in the northwest metro an opportunity to update the chamber and their neighboring cities on economic, social and political changes in their city.

Lunde focused on the changes in Brooklyn Park in the past year. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about changes in the city. We’ve had changes in our staff leadership, changes in our council,” he said.

He recognized both new staff and new councilmembers in attendance: Wokie Freeman, assistant city manager, LaTonia Green, director of finance, and councilmembers Susan Pha, Lisa Jacobson and Mark Mata.

Jobs have been, and will continue to be a city focus in the coming year, Lunde said.

“We’ve really made a big effort on jobs,” he said. “We need to add them to our city, and that we’ve been very particular about saying ‘yes’ and ‘no.’ We’ve said ‘no’ to many things that didn’t fit our plan, and we’ve said ‘yes’ to many things, so we are continuing to push that as our future. We want 610 in Brooklyn Park to be a job center, not just for our city, but for the northwest metro,” he said. Jeff Lunde speaks at the State of the Cities luncheon Jan. 12 at Edinburgh USA. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

Lunde said he sees Hy-Vee as an anchor for development, and spoke about the opening celebration.

“I think it was more the idea that a lot of people in Brooklyn Park went somewhere else to buy stuff, and I think that day is coming slowly more to an end,” he said. “Not that they’re not going to leave the city to buy, but you’re going to see a lot of Brooklyn Park money staying in Brooklyn Park, because there are other retail outlets that are going to be coming forth this year with proposals.

“I think what we’re going to see is the fact that Brooklyn Park is 80,000 people, and that we don’t have the shopping and retail that the city can support,” Lunde added.

Beyond retail, Lunde mentioned other businesses that have built in the city during the last year. Design Ready Controls – a heating, ventilation and air conditioning manufacturing company – opened in the city last year.

“One of the bigger reasons they moved here is the light rail,” he said. “They wanted to be near where the future was, they wanted to be near where their future workers are going to be.”

Lunde said he looks forward to Design Ready Controls immersing themselves in the community, as they believe in career mentoring, particularly in the engineering field.

The Japanese-owned drug manufacturing company Takeda Pharmaceuticals also opened in Brooklyn Park last year.

“Minnesota is kind of the Silicon Valley for medical devices, I think us and Boston are the leaders in the U.S.,” Lunde said. “What we don’t have here in Minnesota is pharmaceuticals.”

The city has been working with North Hennepin Community College and Hennepin Technical College to ensure there is a skilled workforce available to work at pharmaceutical companies like Takeda, Lunde said.

Brooklyn Park’s new library is an important new city feature, Lunde said. The library embraces new technology as much as books, he said.

Two new hotels will be breaking ground this year, Lunde said. Other hotels will be bringing forward proposals, as they will want to be open before the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

610 West, a residential community off Oak Grove Parkway in Brooklyn Park, also opened last year. “It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen for rental properties,” Lunde said. They will be opening the third stage of their apartment complex soon, he said. “What we’re seeing is, it’s not really young professionals going there, it’s a lot of people who are retired, who want to be near things but not own a house any longer,” he said.

The future light rail stop near the facility was a factor in the developer picking this spot, Lunde said.

Brooklyn Park has strength in its diversity, Lunde said. “I know the national scene has been a lot about pointing fingers, both sides,” he said. “Frankly, we don’t have the time for that in our city, because we all live here. Other people can go their separate ways, and go back to their communities where they self-segregate, but our community, we’re all one.”

The Brooklyn Bridge Alliance is one way the city tries to make sure all have equal opportunities, Lunde said. “Its unique to have four school districts, two cities, a county, two colleges, who come together on a joint board to try to make the lives of youth better,” he said.

Brooklyn Park will continue its efforts to reach young men of color through the My Brother’s Keeper program. “By the time they’re 18 [years old], people go, ‘Why did we get here?’ The problem is, its not 18, its 1, it’s 3, it’s 5, it’s 7. At every step, there’s opportunities that they’re not getting,” he said.

