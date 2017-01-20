Improv series is Mondays at Unity Minneapolis in Golden Valley

Unity Minneapolis will host an improv series 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23 through Feb. 27, at 4000 Golden Valley Road.

Performer, playwright, director and storyteller Dane Stauffer will lead the class through theatre games, ritual, insight and laughter as participants build spontaneous stories.

No prior acting or improv experience is necessary. The fee is $20 per session or $90 for the six-week series.

To register, visit unityminneapolis.org or call 763-521-4793.