Brooklyn Park police and fire reports, Jan. 5-12

Brooklyn Park police report

for Jan. 5-12

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department, Jan.5-12:

THEFT:

• Jan. 5 at 1:02 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Jan. 5 at 5:42 p.m.. 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Jan. 6 at 9:11 a.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Jan. 6 at 2:54 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Jan. 7 at 12:44 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Jan. 9 at 12:16 p.m., 6600 block of West Broadway

• Jan. 9 at 10:06 a.m., 7400 block of 85th Avenue North

• Jan. 9 at 11:43 a.m., 6000 block of 109th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Jan. 5 at 11:19 a.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Jan. 7 at 2:23 p.m., 7500 block of 62nd Court North

• Jan. 8 at 7:19 p.m., 6500 block of 102nd Avenue North

• Jan. 9 at 1:09 p.m., 6500 block of 102nd Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Jan. 6 at 9:05 p.m., 7600 Jolly Lane North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 5-11

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received the following calls for service during the week of Jan. 5-11.

There were 180 total calls, including 51 EMS-related calls. The calls included 4 cooking fires, 1 passenger vehicle fire, 1 road freight or transport vehicle fire, 1 outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire, 9 rescue calls, 6 hazardous condition calls, 6 service calls, 8 good intent calls and 15 false calls.