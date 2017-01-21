VIDEO: ‘The Minnesota Paradox:’ A forum for education and income equity

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Think Again Brooklyns organized a forum on education and income equity in Minnesota. The event, hosted Jan. 17 at Hennepin Technical College, featured four speakers and addressed the racial disparities in education and income in the state.

Craig Helmstetter, senior research manager at the Wilder Foundation, spoke about changing state demographics, and the wide variations in educational achievement, income and employment between racial groups.

“Whenever I think about disparities in our state, I can’t help but think about this term … paradox,” Helmstetter said.

By many standards, Minnesota has one of the highest qualities of life in the nation, he said. However, when these same standards are used to measure quality of life for non-white residents, Minnesota does not fare so well.

“Everything from voter turnout, to adults working, volunteerism, to health, various measures of health, and education, as well as housing, Minnesota does very strongly,” he said.

“When we talk about disparities in Minnesota, how could Minnesota have both the highest quality of life, and some of the biggest disparities in the nation? It seems logically unacceptable, but that is in fact what we are facing here in our state,” Helmstetter said.

Home ownership rates are one example of the state’s racial disparities. Overall, Minnesota has an approximate 73 percent home ownership rate, one of the highest in the nation’s 25 largest metropolitan areas. White home ownership rates are approximately 75 percent. However, home ownership rates among families of color are approximately 38 percent. This approximately 38 percent gap is the largest among the same metropolitan areas.

Disparities exist in the employment sector. In the Twin Cities, the workforce participation rate is almost 80 percent among people ages 16-64. This is the highest in the nation, according to the data Helmstetter presented. That rate for people of color is 66 percent. This gap is one of the largest in the nation, ranking Minnesota 44 of 50 states.

While there can be many causes for the above disparities, education likely plays a role. Minnesota has large educational disparities among races. Overall, approximately 80 percent of Minnesota high school students graduated within 4 years, according to 2015 data. While 86.9 percent of white students graduated on time, the same can be said for 67.5 percent of students of color.

“It’s embarrassing and appalling as a Minnesotan to see rankings like this,” Helmstetter said.

Minnesota’s elderly population is growing, according to Helmstetter.

“From 1960 to 2010 or so, that’s about a 50-year period, that took the traditional retirement age population, age 65 or older, it about doubled over that long span,” he said. “The period that we’re in now, we’re going to double in 20 years instead. That’s a big demographic change for our state. The traditional retirement-age population in Minnesota is approximately 800,000 and is projected to reach approximately 1.3 million by 2035.

As this population will be aging out of the workforce, more minorities may have an opportunity to join the workforce and find better jobs, he said.

The state’s diversity has began rapidly increasing, Helmsetter said.

“In 2015, our state’s population of color reached that watershed 1 million mark,” he said. “That’s four times what it was as recently as 1990.”

Approximately 8 percent of the state’s population is foreign born.

Rethinking education

Alex Leonard, dean of students at Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis, which had the highest graduation rate in the Minneapolis School System in 2015, spoke about the school’s student centered approach at the forum. Leonard also discussed the Ujima Collective, a group of educators working to increase black male interest in education and achievement.

“What we are is, we are a network of people who work with youth around north Minneapolis in multiple settings,” Leonard said. “We’re looking to promote student achievement through the application of successful engagement practices, during out of school time programs and in school settings.

“The traditional school approach is simply not working for our students,” he added.

Building relationships with students is key to keeping them in school, Leonard said.

“If you look at what’s the number one thing you can do in the school setting, you can work on having positive relationships with boys of color.”

Leonard said a student-centered teaching approach is important.

“Sometimes I might need to adjust [the curriculum] depending where the students are at and what needs they have,” he said. “Being able to have that fluidity and that flexibility as an educator is very important.”

Culturally responsive and relevant education helps to engage more students, he said.

Patrick Henry is primarily a school of color. The last three years, their graduation rate has been at or above 95 percent. Leonard said the graduation rate number can be deceiving. The school loses approximately 150 students between incoming freshman classes and graduating class.

“What happened to that other 150, 125 students? That’s what we started to ask ourselves as we go about doing this work. Where are we losing these students to? Often times, we’re kicking them out,” Leonard said.

Changing the school’s discipline approach and culture has helped with graduation rates, he said.

The school has adopted standard-based grading, where students are graded on whether or not they have met the state’s standard by the end or the quarter, rather than on a shorter time basis. Students can also take tests as many times as needed to pass them. This grading style eliminates time barriers that kept some students from passing.

Suspension and referrals have been reduced, keeping students in the classroom. Minor disruptions are no longer grounds to remove a student, Leonard said.

Alison Leintz, academic program coordinator, spoke about post-secondary enrollment options, and Felipa Cespedes, Latino outreach and success specialist at North Hennepin Community College, discussed earnings and unemployment based on education levels. Several options exist that allow students to earn college credits while still in high school, Leintz said.

Post-secondary enrollment allows students to take college courses for free, earning both high school and college credits, for instance. Cespedes said it’s important to show students which careers are likely to grow or provide students with enough money to pay their loans back after graduation.

Jean Maierhofer, chief diversity and affirmative action officer at Hennepin Tech, moderated the forum.

The forum was co-sponsored by the city of Brooklyn Park, Everybody In and the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission.

