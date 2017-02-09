Lion’s Drum Corps provides mentoring, positive influence for youth

The Brooklyn Park Lion’s Drum Corps poses in its uniforms. (Submitted photo)

The Brooklyn Park Lion’s Drum Corps continues to provide youth in the city with a positive influence and mentoring they might not find elsewhere.

“How I got involved was, some kids had came to me … and parents were crying upset saying [that] they needed someone to run the drum corps because the kids had loved it, and it was a good positive coming out of the drum corps,” said Jonnie Gurley, director of the program.

Gurley’s brother Bruce, who led the corps for years, passed away unexpectedly in 2012. Jonnie stepped into the void and has led the corps ever since.

“It took off from there,” he said. “We’ve come a long way in these five years.”

Gurley said the program has helped keep kids out of trouble.

“It’s a program that keeps kids off the street, keep kids involved in something positive,” he said, adding that program leaders work to teach kids respect and sportsmanship.

Evelyn Stevenson, a parent with two children in the corps, said she has been involved with the program since its inception, when Bruce Gurley was door knocking, looking for interest in the community. It has been a great experience for her kids, she said. Her daughter had a bad attitude when she was younger, but as she became more involved in the program, she changed for the better, she said. Now, when she comes back from college, she visits program participants and helps out, she said.

Stevenson said her son has experienced similar positive changes. He knows he needs to keep his grades up to be involved with the program, so it helps to keep him focused on his schoolwork.

“You can lose them to the streets so easily, but he doesn’t even think about the streets,” she said. “Drumming is his life.”

The program provides a positive male role model for kids who might not have one at home, Gurley said.

“We’ve go into homes, we’ve got communication and relationships with the moms, but we really don’t see the dads,” he said. The men involved with the corps are like father figures to many of the participants, Gurley said.

“Parents are involved big time, and I may see one or two dads out of 60-some kids,” he said.

“A lot of kids will tell you if I hadn’t kept the drum corps going they probably would have ended up in jail, or somebody would be doing something bad, selling dope or something like that,” Gurley added. “You’ve got to show them that there’s more to life than just running around being crazy,” he said.

Stevenson said one corps member had been in and out of juvenile justice programs due to run-ins with the law before joining the corps. After, he was able to keep out of trouble and find something positive to focus on, she said.

Gurley said drum corps participants are very dedicated. One youth looked to the corps for inspiration to overcome a serious injury, Gurley said.

“He had got in a … serious car accident, to where it had messed his collarbone up and crushed his heel,” he said. “He was in a wheelchair, so he would come to practice in his wheel chair, and we’d let him beat the drum on the ground, so he could get the beats.”

Due to his injury, he was unable to wrestle or play football like he once had.

“He told his mom, ‘I want to be in the drum corps,’” Gurley said. “And the mom said, ‘The only way you’re going to be in that drum corps is if you get out of that wheelchair,’” Gurley said. “He pushed that wheelchair to the side, stood up on that counter in the kitchen, and started walking. He’s been walking ever since.”

Approximately 60 kids are currently involved in the program. There are two groups, a junior and senior squad. Participants range in ages 7-21. While the corps is based in Brooklyn Park, people from Brooklyn Center, Champlin and other nearby communities participate as well.

Stevenson said invites to out-of-town parades and drum corps competitions are an example of the program’s growth in the last five years.

Mentoring activities go beyond just drumming and marching, Gurley said.

“We hang out on the weekends. We play some Playstation at my house, I beat them all in Madden, sometimes they tear me up in 2K17,” he said. “It’s just real positive.”

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]