North Hennepin opens free clinic

North Hennepin Community College recently opened an on-site clinic for students, with services provided by Fairview Clinic. Staff members and students tour the new clinic on during a Feb. 2 open house. (Sun Post staff photos by Kevin Miller)

This walk-in clinic provides students with access to a certified physician assistant or nurse practitioner to treat minor illnesses, injuries, skin conditions, conduct lab tests or receive vaccinations, with no out-of-pocket costs to students.

Students with more serious health concerns will be referred to the full care team at Fairview’s Brooklyn Park location.

The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays. It has two exam rooms, along with an on-site lab.

Staff members at the clinic can write prescriptions, but medication is not distributed on-site.

“It’s just an incredible opportunity for students,” said Barbara McDonald, president of the college.

“This is 100 percent a student initiative,” said Lindsay Fort, director of student life at North Hennepin. Student Senate conducted surveys in the 2014-2015 school year to determine what students saw as the most significant needs on campus, and health services was the top interest, Fort said.

“Students having good health care is just like students having food to eat, and it’s also like having a place to live,” Fort said. “All of those things impact how you’re going to perform academically,” she said.

In April 2015, Student Senate voted to implement a $1 per credit health fee to pay for health services. Students began paying the fee in 2016.

“I think it’s great,” said student Mikenzie Carlson. “It helps out the community because there are a lot of people who don’t have necessarily the best health insurance, or the means to go to a regular clinic, and I think it’s an excellent resource for them.”

While many four-year institutions have health services available to students, few of the two-year colleges in Minnesota offer such services. Minneapolis Community and Technical College is the only other community college in the state system that offers this level of health care services on campus.

“One of the things that was most important to our students that we heard over and over again, was, ‘I don’t have time to go to the doctor. I know I need to, but I don’t have time. I have to choose between paying for a doctor’s visit, like a co-pay, or I don’t have health insurance, so I can’t go,’” Fort said. “Do they go to the doctor and have to pay a co-pay to go see someone, or do they go pay for the gas in their car?”

Fort said that the clinic offers international students or refugee students a way to experience the American health care system that is non-threatening.

Since Jan. 23, approximately 40 students have used the services.

“We had some really specific things that we wanted the provider to be able to meet,” Fort said. “Number one, we wanted it to be free to our students,” she said. “Fairview seemed very committed to providing high-quality care, so not just a nurse that can do a band-aid, but someone that could write prescriptions, and could do their full service,” she said.

Fairview has committed to working with the university to help students learn how to navigate the health care system, Fort said.

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]