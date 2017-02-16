School Board – ANOKA – HENNEPIN SCHOOL DISTRICT

MINUTES OF MEETING

SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 11

STATE OF MINNESOTA

The School Board of A-H Independent School District No. 11 held a regular meeting on Monday, January 9, 2017, at the Sandburg Education Center, Anoka, Minnesota.

Chair Heidemann called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

The following members were present: Marci Anderson, William Fields, Bill Harvey, Nicole Hayes, Tom Heidemann and Jeff Simon.

Chair Heidemann led the pledge of allegiance.

Chair Heidemann asked for nominations for the office of Chair. Marci Anderson moved, Nicole Hayes seconded to nominate Tom Heidemann to serve as Board Chair. Hearing no further nominations, Tom Heidemann declared the nominations closed. Motion passed.

Chair Heidemann asked for nominations for the office of Vice Chair. Tom Heidemann moved and Jeff Simon seconded to nominate Marci Anderson to serve as Board Vice Chair. Hearing no further nominations, Tom Heidemann declared the nominations closed. Motion passed.

Chair Heidemann asked for nominations for the office of Clerk. Bill Harvey moved and Marci Anderson seconded to nominate Jeff Simon to serve as Board Clerk. Hearing no further nominations, Tom Heidemann declared the nominations closed. Motion passed.

Chair Heidemann asked for nominations for the office of Treasurer. Jeff Simon moved and Williams Fields seconded to nominate Bill Harvey to serve as Board Treasurer. Hearing no further nominations, Tom Heidemann declared the nominations closed. Motion passed.

Jeff Simon moved and William Fields seconded the motion to reaffirm the regular School Board meeting dates of the School Board as the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. with the following exceptions: The meetings in July and December 2017 and July 2018 will be held on the second Monday. The January 9, 2017, May 8, 2017, November 13, 2017, January 8, 2018 and May 14, 2018 meetings will be Regular School Board meetings. The March 2017 meeting will be held on the fifth Thursday. The May 2018 meeting will be held on the fifth Tuesday.

The Board reaffirms the Work Session meeting dates of the School Board as the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. with the following exceptions: There will not be a Work Session in July and December 2017 and July 2018. The January 9, 2017, May 8, 2017, November 13, 2017, January 8, 2018 and May 14, 2018 meetings will be Regular School Board meetings. The March 2017 meeting will be held on the third Monday. The March 2018 meeting will be held on the first Monday of the month. The April 2018 meeting will be held on the first Monday of the month.

The current edition of Roberts Rules of Order shall be the official guide of the School Board on all points of parliamentary procedure.

Motion carried.

Bill Harvey moved and Jeff Simon seconded the motion that the following financial institutions and any named by their investment service department shall be designated as official depositories of the A-H Independent School District No. 11 for the calendar year 2017. CorTrust Bank, Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund, US Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, TCF Bank, Maple Bank and 1st National Bank of Elk River. Motion carried.

Jeff Simon moved and Bill Harvey seconded the motion that the following financial institutions and any named by their investment service department shall be designated as official investment financial institutions of the A-H Independent School District No. 11 for the calendar year 2017. Wells Fargo, US Bank, PFM/Minnesota Liquid Asset Fund, MidAmerica Administrative & Retirement Solutions and Springsted Financial Advisors.

Motion carried.

Jeff Simon moved and Marci Anderson seconded the motion to authorize the Superintendent to delegate the role of Application and Budget approver in the Minnesota Department of Educations SERVS Financial application to the Chief Financial Officer for the calendar year of 2017. This role has the following responsibilities:

Approve Application and Budget

– Only given to an officer who can legally bind their organization (Superintendent/Executive Director)

– Accept Funds/Manage Allocation/Balance Forward

– Review and approve grant applications with electronic signature as authorized district representative

– Perform Application & Budget Tasks (If necessary)

– Enter/edit organization information

– Cannot request funds

Motion carried.

Jeff Simon moved and Nicole Hayes second the motion to name the Anoka County Union Herald, the Brooklyn Center Sun-Post, the Brooklyn Park Sun-Post, Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life and Champlin-Dayton Press as the official newspapers, published by ECM-Sun Group, LLC, of the A-H Independent School District No. 11 for calendar year 2017. Motion carried.

William Fields moved and Bill Harvey seconded the motion that the following staff shall be designated as official staff with authority to make Electronic Funds Transfers on behalf of the A-H Independent School District No. 11 for the calendar year 2017. Chief Financial Officer, Director of Finance, Accounting Manager, Accountant. Motion carried.

Nicole Hayes moved and Marci Anderson seconded the motion to authorize the Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer to execute contracts and purchase orders for goods and services contained within the Board approved budget for A-H Independent School District No. 11 for the calendar year 2017. Motion carried.

Jeff Simon moved and Marci Anderson seconded the motion that school board members shall receive $1,200 per month and the School Board Chair $1,300 per month to cover expenses incurred in fulfilling their responsibilities for calendar year 2017. School Board members shall be reimbursed for necessary expenses incurred in the performance of School Board functions in accordance with the policies relating to reimbursement. Chair Heidemann noted that the expenses are not a change from 2016 and that the last change occurred in 2008. Motion carried.

Chair Heidemann made the following committee appointments for the 2017 calendar year:

Chair Heidemann motioned to approve Appendix J. Appointments by Chair with one modification, adding Marci Anderson to the Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Committee, joining Tom Heidemann and Jeff Simon. Jeff Simon seconded. Motion Carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Jeff Simon moved and William Fields seconded the motion to approve the following consent agenda items.

1. Minutes from the December 12, 2016, Board Meeting.

2. Personnel items as follows:

RETIREMENTS

A detailed list of the Resignations/Terminations, Layoffs and Recalls, Leave of Absence, Modified Leave of Absence, Appointments, Extra Service Agreements, Curriculum Writing, Behind the Wheel and Cash Disbursements is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 home page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

3. The cash disbursements report:

4. The cash balance report: (See Below)

5. The donations and scholarship reports:

The donations received for the month of January are $119,914.71. A detailed list of the donations received is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 Home Page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

6. Approved the Schwan Super Rink Ice Lease agreement.

7. Approved the Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) for Active Employees-Addendum.

8. Approved the 17030B Coon Rapids Middle School ventilation.

9. Approved the 17024B Hoover Elementary School ventilation.

10. Approved the 17032B Jackson Middle School HVAC replacement phase II.

11. Approved the 17026B Anoka Middle School for the Arts, Washington campus ventilation.

12. Approved the Charles D. Holden Maintenance Facility naming recommendation.

13. The immunization exclusionsnames and specifics are not included because of data privacy.

Motion passed.

Michelle Weitzel addressed the School Board regarding the districts biomedical partnerships.

Amy and Adam Rozumalski, and Rebecca Mayfield addressed the School Board regarding open enrollment at Jackson Middle School.

Jim Moe addressed the School Board regarding the hockey team at Andover High School.

Superintendent Law gave a report to the Board and reviewed the Board calendar. We are heading into the legislative session. We are increasingly going to be invited down to the Capitol, as there is an education hearing every day this week. We are continuing our Superintendent with student visits and our anti-bullying, anti-harassment work. We will be visiting Coon Rapids Middle School, Mississippi Elementary, Anoka High School, and Blaine High School, to name a few in the next few weeks. Our mid-year District Leadership Conference will be held on Jan. 16 with a chance to check in our current year and lay the foundation for the next year. Our District STEM Fair will be held at Blaine High School on Jan. 21 showcasing students across the district. Last year a highlight was the students creating a remote control snow thrower/plow, along with volcanoes and acid tests and bridges that break. We are in registration season in our district. If you have students in grades 5-11, you should be looking for information about the 2017 school year. Students have started signing up for courses and attending information sessions. Future sixth graders across the district will probably be considering which music decision they will make. Future ninth graders will likely be hearing information about the high schools. All of those students should plan on turning in registration forms in the next few weeks. Our staffing system drives the early registration deadlines and the need to hire staff and meet state deadlines. School Choice, In-District Transfers and Open Enrollment decisions have deadlines coming up very soon. Our schools are getting increasingly crowded, and as we continually monitor numbers, we will be bringing more information to the Board. Coon Rapids High School 2015 Graduate Kitana Holland was invited to Washington D.C. to sit on a student advisory board that works with First Lady Michelle Obama and her Better Make Room initiative to get kids into college. Among more than 300 applicants across the country, she was one of 17 selected for that board. She flew to Washington D.C. last week to learn how she can help other young people access higher education. College Possible reached out to thank Coon Rapids High School and the Anoka-Hennepin Schools for providing a place where students can thrive. Congratulations to Coon Rapids High School and Kitana for representing us in Washington D.C. The 2017-18 Calendar that was approved last year will be made public in the next few weeks. Our community survey was split on whether we should have a two-week break over the holidays. That was a tough decision and this years winter break will be one of the shortest in the next five years. A draft of the calendar is out on our website for reference.

Aaron Nielsen, a certified public accountant with the accounting firm Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich and Company (MMKR), reviewed the annual audit his firm conducted of the districts financial statements for the 2016 fiscal year. The auditor gave the district an unmodified opinion on its basic financial statements, and said the district is in a strong financial position with an adequate fund balance and provided trend data along with current financial measures to provide context. The analysis and report of district funds by an independent firm provides information for School Board consideration in financial planning and management of business affairs and compliance with legal requirements and mandates.

Merle Waters, CFA, senior vice president and senior investment strategist for Wells Fargo, provided the annual report regarding the districts OPEB trust investment portfolio. Anoka-Hennepin created an OPEB trust in 2009 as a strategy to ensure future post-retirement obligations are satisfied. The School Board monitors performance and reviews forecasts to ensure targets are achieved for the trust.

Cory McIntyre, executive director of student services, and Kim Gibbons, Ph.D., associate director of the Center for Applied Research and Educational Improvement at the University of Minnesota, presented the first set of results of a comprehensive audit on Anoka-Hennepins special education program. The purpose of the audit is to provide the district with information to help prioritize, plan and implement special education services that align with best practices and needs of students. The audit is ongoing, and is being conducted under the framework of the districts continuous improvement model. The first set of audit results looked at the River Trail Learning Center (RTLC), district office, staffing, developmental cognitive disability programming and autism spectrum disorder programming. Gibbons said the program showed strengths in a number of areas, including consensus on vision, staff morale, supportive of individual staff development, well-proportioned resources and support to teaching and learning. There were a number of specific recommendations made as well, including short- and long-term adjustments in the areas of staffing, professional development, communication, academic outcomes and continuum of services. There will be at least three more findings reviews as the Center for Applied Research and Educational Improvement works to complete the audit in the coming months, McIntyre said.

Nicole Tuescher, executive director of human resources, presented an agreement between the district and the Anoka-Hennepin Paraeducator Association regarding terms and conditions of employment through June 2018. Tom Heidemann motioned to approve the Anoka-Hennepin Paraeducator Association agreement as presented with a second from Jeff Simon. Motion carried.

Tuescher also presented an agreement between the district and Superintendent David Law on a new contract to run through June 2020. The contract calls for an annual salary of $194,000 with potential annual increases of 2 percent contingent upon satisfactory performance as determined by a majority of School Board members. An additional 15 percent as performance pay based on the districts review of goals and objectives accomplished. Tom Heidemann motioned to approve the Superintendents contract as presented with a second from Marci Anderson. Motion carried.

William Fields highlighted the Andover High School Tech students along with Dale Johnson, Andover Tech teacher, who facilitated their contribution to Anoka County Sheriffs Dept. resulting in a flag donation that is now displayed at Andover High School. It was a nice gesture, striking and noteworthy. He thanked the students and tech department for their hard work.

Chair Heidemann proposed under Minnesota State Law 13D.03 sub 1 that they move into a closed session to deal with matters of labor negotiations and that will take place after a closed session on matters of data privacy. The closed session will be held in the Michael Sullivan Room. Jeff Simon seconded the motion. The motion carried.

Chair Tom Heidemann recessed the meeting at 8:48 p.m. The meeting reconvened in closed session at 8:52 p.m. to discuss matters requiring data privacy. William Fields moved and Jeff Simon seconded the motion to expel student number one through the end of the 2016-2017 school year, the student being allowed to return on probation on March 20, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, William Fields, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, and Jeff Simon. There being six votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

The meeting reconvened in open session at 9:13 p.m. Marci Anderson moved and Jeff Simon seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed.

