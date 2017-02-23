Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

EVERGREEN PARK AREA STREET, UTILITY, TRAIL AND PARKING LOT IMPROVEMENTS CONTRACT 2017-A CLOSING DATE: 3/17/2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS: The City of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, hereby gives notice that sealed Bids will be received in the office of the City Clerk, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, for the following Project: Improvement Project Nos. 2017-01, 02, 03, 04 and 07, Contract 2017-A, Evergreen Park Area Street, Utility, Trail and Parking Lot Improvements.

Sealed Bids will be received until 10:00 a.m., local time, on Friday, March 17, 2017, at the Brooklyn Center City Offices, at which time and place the City Engineer, or their designated representatives, shall publicly open and read aloud the Bids. The project shall consist of the following approximate quantities:

Excavation: 11,000 C.Y.

Storm Sewer Pipe: 7,800 L.F.

DIP Water Main: 12,000 L.F.

Sanitary Sewer Pipe: 17,500 L.F.

Cured Inplace Sewer Pipe Lining: 3,500 L.F.

Bituminous Pavement Reclamation: 64,500 S.Y.

Bituminous Pavement: 12,000 TONS

Concrete Curb and Gutter: 31,500 L.F.

Concrete Driveway Aprons: 4,100 S.Y.

Concrete Sidewalk: 26,100 S.F.

Sodding: 51,000 S.Y.

Grit Chambers: 3 EA.

The provisions of Minnesota Statute 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this Contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to this Advertisement for Bids shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

BIDS: To be considered, Bids must be sealed and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Brooklyn Center, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, 55430. Bids shall be endorsed with the name and address of the Bidder and the Contract for which the Bid is being submitted.

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.questcdn.com and www.cityofbrooklyncenter.org for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the BIDDING DOCUMENTS link and by entering Bid Document No. 4858775 on the PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or [email protected]

Copies of the plans and project manuals may be examined at the office of the City Engineer, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center, MN.

SECURITY: No Bid will be considered which is not accompanied by a cash deposit, certified check, cashiers check, or satisfactory bid bond payable to the City of Brooklyn Center in an amount of not less than five (5) percent of the Bid amount. No Bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids. The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Payment Bond, each in the amount of the Contract.

BID REJECTION: The City of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, waive any informalities in bidding, or to accept the Bid or Bids which best serve the interest of the Owner.

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

February 23, 2017

654082

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/02/654082-1.pdf