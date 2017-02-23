Golden Valley Community Foundation expands in size, impact

The Golden Valley Community Foundation is growing, both in size and impact.

In December, the organization added six new members to its board of directors, bringing the board to 14 total members.

Raquel James, Ellie Lewis, Scott Leer, Derek Anders-Turner, Larry Bakken and Ron Blum joined Chair Dean Penk, Vice Chair Jeff Prottas, Secretary John Kluchka, Luke Weisberg, Linda Loomis, John Richardson, Helene Johnson and Jennifer Golden on the board.

According to Penk, several longtime members left the board to pursue other interests.

The foundation members reached out to see who was interested in joining its team.

“As a community foundation we represent the entire community, so we want our board to be reflective of the community as much as we possibly can,” Penk said. “We’re looking to expand our ability to help organizations by getting more people engaged.”

The nonprofit, founded in 2011, receives and distributes funds to support ideas and activities deemed beneficial to Golden Valley residents and the community.

“The objective of the foundation is to look at the needs and opportunities (of the community) today and in the future,” Penk said.

The foundation focuses on development, community engagement, environment, arts and recreation. It is an independent organization that operates separately from the City of Golden Valley, but sponsors events such as the Golden Valley Arts and Music Festival and Market in the Valley.

The Small Sparks grants are another large aspect to the foundation. The grants support smaller community-building efforts or new ideas that need funding, such as the Golden Valley Pride Festival.

The organization survives solely on donations and volunteers.

Individuals are needed for the foundation’s project committees. Volunteers help spread the word about the foundation, seek donations and plan events.

Additional people will bring new ideas and creativity to the foundation, according to the board’s chair.

“We will be supporting more events as we increase our ability to do that,” Penk said.

According to Penk, individuals do not need to commit all of their free time to the foundation but can participate in one project committee at a time.

“It takes a community to be able to do a lot of the things we want,” he said.

Penk said the more people involved, the merrier.

To learn more, donate or get involved, visit gvcfoundation.org.

