Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

BROOKLYN CENTER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, will meet in the Council Chambers of Brooklyn Center City Hall at 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 7 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, to hear and pass upon any objections to the proposed assessments for the following:

DISEASED TREE REMOVAL COSTS

It is proposed to assess the cost of diseased tree removal to those tracts or parcels where trees were removed by written agreement with the property owner or by order of the City Council pursuant to City Ordinances, Section 20-301 through 20-305 and in accordance with MS 429.

DELINQUENT WEED REMOVAL ACCOUNTS

It is proposed to assess the cost of noxious weed destruction to those tracts or parcels where, pursuant to City Ordinance Section 19-1601 through 19-1604 and in accordance with MS 429, noxious weeds were destroyed by order of the City Weed Inspector and the cost for such destruction remains unpaid.

PROCEDURAL INFORMATION FOR OBJECTIONS TO SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS

An owner may appeal an assessment to district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within ten days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. No such appeal as to the amount of an assessment for a specific parcel of land may be made unless the owner has filed a written objection to that objection to that assessment, signed by the affected property owner, with the City Clerk prior to the hearing or has presented such a written objection to the presiding officer at the hearing.

These assessments are now on file at City Hall and open to public inspection. Written or oral objections to the proposed assessments will be considered at this meeting, but the City Council may consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners as it deems advisable.

AUXILIARY AIDS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Auxiliary aids for persons with disabilities are available upon request at least 96 hours (4 days) in advance of the hearing. Please contact the City Clerk at 763-569-3300 to make arrangements.

Sharon Knutson, City Clerk

By order of the City Council

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

February 23, 2017

654924