Will there be a brighter, new tomorrow for Brooklyn Park property tax payers?

To the Editor:

As a result of last November’s election, three new faces will occupy seats on the Brooklyn Park City Council. How will they respond to flaws in the 2015 utility franchise fee ordinance the city approved?

If you are a Brooklyn Park property resident and utilize an Xcel Energy or CenterPoint utility meter, I urge you to contact your councilmember or mayor after reading the following information.

Did you know that utility franchise fees imposed by cities are often considered as taxes in disguise? Even if this measure is a comfortable and acceptable process to impose funding for future road maintenance and reconstruction, should a future court challenge determine that franchise fees are disguised taxes, why not correct the process now?

Cities like Brooklyn Park that have one of Minnesota’s highest franchise fee amounts appear to be levying these fees and ignoring the legal requirements around taxes. Fees are being unconstitutionally applied to organizations that would otherwise be tax exempt such as: churches, schools, religious organizations and related tax-free facilities. Renters today are also paying disguised property taxes.

Brooklyn Park has 75 townhome community developments that total approximately 4,453 members or units. In late 2015, our mayor and five councilmembers chose to exclude all benefits of the utility franchise fee ordinance for all townhome members who live on a private street.

They also had the audacity to vote “no” on a motion that would refund member utility fee payments. Now take a deep breath: from Jan. 1 2017, through Dec. 31 2028, you, Mr. and Mrs. Member will be donating your portion of the $8,977,248 to the Brooklyn Park street charity fund.

Also consider that for decades you have been dual funding city street maintenance from your property taxes and financing your private street maintenance from association fees. Member, please get up off your butts and stop being silent. Contact your district councilmember or mayor today and ask them to please change the rules.

Stanley J. Kondziolka

Brooklyn Park