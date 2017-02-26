Boy Scout Troop 268 will host a pancake breakfast and silent auction 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 11, at Valley of Peace Lutheran Church, 4735 Bassett Creek Dr., Golden Valley.
Breakfast costs $5 and children age 4 and younger eat free. Cub Scouts in uniform are admitted for free with a paying adult.
Boy Scout Troop 268 pancake breakfast is March 11 in Golden Valley
Boy Scout Troop 268 will host a pancake breakfast and silent auction 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 11, at Valley of Peace Lutheran Church, 4735 Bassett Creek Dr., Golden Valley.