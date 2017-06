Robbin Gallery will host a Hennepin Artists of Robbin Gallery exhibit from March 2 through April 1. Members were asked to submit up to three pieces of art, which will be on display for the exhibit at the gallery, 4915 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.

An opening reception and awards presentation will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Gallery hours are 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Info: robbingallery.org