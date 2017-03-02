Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – BROOKYN PARK ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS 5200 85TH AVENUE NORTH BROOKLYN PARK, MN 55443

APPLICATIONS DUE: March 14, 2017 10:00 a.m.

The City of Brooklyn Park and the Brooklyn Park Economic Development Authority (EDA) invite housing developers to apply to its Tax Increment Financing Scattered Site Housing Rehabilitation Program. The EDA is seeking housing development partners to assist in rehabilitating vacant, distressed homes in Brooklyn Park and bringing these homes back into sustainable homeownership.

Request for Qualifications details, program information and application can be obtained online at www.brooklynpark.org/rfp. Please direct questions to Erika Byrd at [email protected] No telephone calls, please.

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

March 2, 2017

657799