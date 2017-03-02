Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

BIDS DUE 10:00 A.M. March 14, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids in duplicate will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, until 10:00 A.M. on March 14, 2017 for:

2017 Village Creek Police Station Wall Repairs and Window Replacement

At which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders are invited to attend. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened.

Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all bids shall be subject to the following:

No bids shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty-five (35) days after opening of bids. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and award bid in the best interest of the City.

Bids shall be upon form provided in the Bidding Documents. The complete form shall be without alterations, additions, or erasures. All bids shall be on a lump sum basis.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and marked 2017 Village Creek Police Station Wall Repairs and Window Replacement, with the name and address of the bidder, and the date and hour of the opening. Bids shall be delivered to:

City of Brooklyn Park

5200 85th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

Direct communications regarding this Project to Gavin Grady, Inspec, telephone 763-546-3434; [email protected]

Bidding Documents are available for a fee via digital download at www.questcdn.com or www.inspec.com. Contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Paper copies of Bidding Documents can be ordered by contacting Northstar Imaging Services, Inc., 651-686-0477, for a non-refundable fee plus shipping and handling. Plan Holders are parties that have downloaded the plans and specifications. Plan holders will be notified via email as addenda are issued.

Each bidder shall accompany the Bid Form with Bid Security and the Responsible Contractors Affidavit as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

Bid result information may be viewed at www.questcdn.com or www.inspec.com

Devin Montero

City Clerk

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

March 2, 2017

657005