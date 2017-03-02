Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

5200 85TH AVENUE NORTH

BROOKLYN PARK, MINNESOTA 55443

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE OF REVENUE BONDS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTIONS 469.152 TO 469.165, ON BEHALF OF ALLINA HEALTH SYSTEM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing shall be conducted by the City Council of the City of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota (the City), in at the City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North on March 20, 2017, on or after 7:00 p.m., on a proposal that the City of Minneapolis and The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of the City of Saint Paul, Minnesota, acting jointly (together, the Issuer), issue revenue bonds (the Bonds) on behalf of Allina Health System, a Minnesota nonprofit corporation (the Corporation), in one or more tax-exempt series, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.152 to 469.165, in order to refund all or a portion of bonds previously issued by the Issuer, including (a) Health Care System Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A (Allina Health System), (b) Health Care System Revenue Bonds, Series 2009A-1 (Allina Health System), and (c) Health Care System Revenue Bonds, Series 2009A-2 (Allina Health System) (collectively, the Refunded Bonds). Proceeds of the Refunded Bonds were used to finance or refinance the acquisition, construction and equipping by the Corporation or its affiliates of Allina Health Brooklyn Park Clinic (the Clinic), located at 9300 Noble Parkway North in the City and other health care facilities located in the cities of Blaine, Buffalo, Coon Rapids, Cottage Grove, Eagan, Forest Lake, Fridley, Minneapolis, New Ulm, Northfield, Ramsey, St. Paul, Owatonna, and Woodbury, Minnesota. The Clinic is owned and operated by the Corporation. The Bonds will not be issued by the City. The Bonds will be issued as part of an issue in an aggregate amount which is not expected to exceed $200,000,000.

All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above, or may submit written comments with the Clerk prior to the date of the hearing set forth above.

Dated: March 2, 2017.

CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK, MINNESOTA

By: /s/ Devin Montero City Clerk

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

March 2, 2017

657255