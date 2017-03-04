Brooklyn Park police and fire reports, Feb. 16-23

Brooklyn Park Police report

for Feb. 16-23

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department, Feb. 16-23:

THEFT:

• Feb. 16 at 5:38 p.m., 6900 block of Winnetka Avenue North

• Feb. 17 at 10:44 a.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Feb. 17 at 1:55 p.m., 6500 block of Douglas Drive North

• Feb. 18 at 10:46 p.m., 1400 block of 85th Avenue North

• Feb. 18 at 9:48 a.m., 2800 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Feb. 18 at 8:06 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Feb. 19 at 2:08 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Feb. 18 at 10:16 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Feb. 19 at 5:04 p.m., 3300 block of 94th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Feb. 19 at 5:04 p.m., 3300 block of 94th Avenue North

• Feb. 20 at 1:43 p.m., 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Feb. 20 at 9:43 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Feb. 21 at 8:37 p.m., 6300 block of 67th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 16-23

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received the following calls for service during the week of Feb. 16-23

There were 189 total calls, including 143 EMS-related calls. The calls included 3 cooking fires, 9 rescue calls, 2 hazardous condition calls, 7 service calls, 13 good intent calls and 12 false calls.