Red Cross looking for volunteers in Brooklyn Park, Center

The American Red Cross is looking for Disaster Action Team volunteers in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.

Fast track training sessions are 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 10, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Brooklyn Park Fire Department, 5700 85th Ave. N.

Disaster Action Team volunteers respond to disasters, such as house fires in the community. Previous experience is not required to become a volunteer.

Info: [email protected] or 507-387-6664 x1504