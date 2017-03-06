Crystal parks plan open house is March 14

The City of Crystal will host a parks system master plan open house 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N, to give residents the opportunity to provide feedback about the planned parks renovation and to learn more about the parks’ facilities and amenities.

All 27 of Crystal’s parks will undergo a renovation, with specific focus placed on Becker Park. Conceptual planning will be done for other larger parks, including North Lions, Welcome, Lions Valley Place and Bassett Creek parks.

Info: John Elholm, 763-531-0052 or [email protected]