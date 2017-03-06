Opinion & Columns

Letter: ‘With or Without You’ event coverage shows media bias

To the Editor:
Your article “With or Without You” on Erik Paulsen was front and center this week.

So let me get this right. If I get 600 of my like-minded peers together and we invite someone into this calculatedly hostile environment, if he or she chooses not to accept this invitation then the media will run with the story.

President Obama rarely granted interviews to conservative media and Senator Franken will not go on local conservative talk radio.
Donald Trump (whom I would never vote for) is outerly silly with his obsession with fake news, but he would be correct to point out that “journalists” and media outlets report the news with their own agenda.

Scott Bassett,
Plymouth

  • care4mn

    Well said!

  • Tom

    Correct. If you get 600 people together and you invite a sitting Congressman/Senator to a town hall meeting, the media will be expected to report three things. First, that a large number of people organized a meeting and petitioned an elected official to attend. Second, the petitioned official either did or did not attend, and
    the reason for their action. And last, the media would be expected to communicate the ultimate content of the meeting. By the way, we know that elected officials are expected to serve not only those who agree with them on issues but those who do not, as well. Hostile environment? Ask an official who chose to participate in a similar gathering. Like…say…Congressman Tom Emmer.

  • Tom

    Correct. If you get 600 people together and you invite a sitting Congressman/Senator to a town hall meeting and they do
    not attend, the media will be expected to report three things. First, that a large number of people organized a meeting and petitioned an elected official to attend. Second, the petitioned official either did or did not attend, and the reason for their action. And last, the media would be expected to communicate the ultimate content of the meeting. By the way, elected officials are expected to serve not only those who agree with them on issues but those who do not, as well. Hostile environment? Ask an official who chose to participate in a similar gathering. Like Congressman Tom Emmer.

  • Tom

    Correct. If you get 600 people together and you invite a sitting Congressman/Senator to a town hall meeting and they do not attend, the media will be expected to report three things. First, that a large number of people organized a meeting and petitioned an elected official to attend. Second, the petitioned official either did or did not attend, and the reason for their action. And last, the media would be expected to communicate the ultimate content of the meeting. Hostile environment? Not necessarily. Ask an official who chose to participate in a similar gathering. Like, say, Congressman Tom Emmer.

  • AverageJoeMN

    Their story was 100% bias. Since being purchased by ECM all of their newspapers have become very liberal in their outlook.