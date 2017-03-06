The Robbinsdale Police reports Feb. 23-March 1 included these incidents:

Four reports of driving while impaired, four reports of controlled substance possession, four reports of welfare checks, three reports of theft, two reports of suspicious activity, two noise ordinance violations, two reports of fraud, two reports of traffic violations, two reports of narcotics intelligence, one report of burglary, one report of domestic abuse, one report of fire, one report of trespassing, one mental health response, one medical response, one report of an animal complaint, one report of a missing person, one report of a weapon carry without a permit, and one report of fraud.

The arrest reports included the following:

Feb. 23, 12:53 a.m. – A 35-year-old female was arrested near County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North for driving while impaired.

Feb. 23, 8:36 p.m. – A 30-year-old male was arrested near 39th Avenue North and West Broadway for controlled substance possession.

Feb. 24, 2:33 a.m. – A 41-year-old male was arrested near 40th Avenue North and County Road 81 for driving while impaired.

Feb. 24, 11:33 p.m. – A 53-year-old male was arrested in the 4400 block of Josephine Lane for domestic assault.

Feb. 25, 12:42 a.m. – A 27-year-old male was arrested in the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North for burglary and domestic assault.

Feb. 25, 7:12 a.m. – A 38-year-old female was arrested in the 3800 block of West Broadway for trespassing.

Feb. 26, 2:47 a.m. – A 43-year-old female was arrested near County Road 81 and Highway 100 for driving while impaired.

Feb. 27, 10:31 p.m. – A 43-year-old male was arrested near 42nd Avenue North and Abbott Avenue North for controlled substance possession and lurking.

Feb. 28, 3:56 a.m. – A 24-year-old male was arrested near 38th Avenue and County Road 81 for carrying a weapon without a permit.

Feb. 28, 4:10 p.m. – A 24-year-old female was arrested near County Road 81 and Highway 100 for marijuana possession and for driving in the carpool lane.