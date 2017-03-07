College fair at Highview Alternative

Students in the Robbinsdale Highview Alternative Program had the opportunity to ask questions about higher education at a college fair March 1 at Sandburg Learning Center.
Students reportedly had plenty of inquiries, ranging from costs associated with getting a degree to how to apply and what majors are available to them. Representatives from approximately 10 community colleges, technical colleges and small universities were available to answer questions at the event, which was coordinated by Highview instructors Dawn Kalina and Linda Valentine.