Antique Roadshow is April 4 at Heathers Manor

Appraisal Specialists Midwest and the Golden Valley Historical Society will host Antique Roadshow 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Heathers Manor Assisted Living, 3000 Douglas Dr., Crystal.

The public is invited to bring heirlooms to the event for appraisal. Up to five items may be brought, excluding dolls, watches, jewelry, large art and large furniture. A suggested donation of $5 per item will help support the Golden Valley Historical Society rehabilitation fund.

There will be refreshments and door prizes. Availability is limited, so pre-registration is recommended by calling 763-544-6777.