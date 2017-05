The Brooklyn Park Fire Department celebrated 60 years of service at a May 13 open house at the Central Fire Station, 5700 85th Ave. N. The department was formed April 10, 1957, when it received approval from the city council.

< > From left to right, Councilmembers Rich Gates, Lisa Jacobson, Mayor Jeff Lunde and City Manager Jay Stroebel. (Sun Post photos by Kevin Miller)