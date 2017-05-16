Brooklyn Park May 4-11 police, fire reports

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department, May 4-11.

THEFT:

• May 4 at 9:37 p.m., 2900 block of 84th Avenue North

• May 4 at 12:19 a.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

• May 4 at 4:56 p.m., intersection of 76th and Edgewood avenues north

• May 4 at 10:33 a.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North

• May 5 at 10:30 a.m., 2600 block of Edinbrook North

• May 6 at 1:52 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• May 8 at 12:41 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North

• May 9 at 8:12 p.m., 7000 block of Northland Circle North

• May 9 at 9:07 a.m., 6600 block of West Broadway

• May 10 at 10:13 a.m., 7100 block of Zane Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• May 4 at 10:50 a.m., 7700 block of Irving Court North

• May 5 at 10:02 a.m., 9900 block of Linden Avenue North

• May 5 at 6:58 a.m., 8800 block of Irving Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• May 6 at 9:43 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway North

• May 8 at 9:55 p.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 4-10

The Brooklyn Park Fire department received 141 calls, including 109 EMS-related calls for the week of May 4-10. The calls included 2 cook fires confined to containers, 1 outside grill cooking fire, 1 dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire, 8 rescue calls, 1 hazardous condition call, 2 service calls, 7 good intent calls and 10 false calls.