BUMC, Odyssey Academy to offer summer food services

A Brooklyn Center church will be offering a summer nutrition service for local youth, and a Brooklyn Center school will be doing the same.

From June 12 to Sept. 1, Brooklyn United Methodist Church will run its Serving Up Nutrition Now for Youth (SUNNY) program, an outreach initiative where guests pack a lunch for two days: one for the day of and another for the next day. Meals will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during this time period.

The bag lunches include one sandwich, consisting of either whole wheat, white bread or tortillas, with pre-portioned packets of turkey, chicken, beef or ham, or packets of peanut butter and jelly; a pack of raw, seasoned vegetables; fresh fruit; and a sweet or salty snack. The lunches are not eaten on site, but are to be taken home.

SUNNY is also accepting donations to support the program. Some $25 provides for one lunch for 25 guests; $50 provides a week of lunches for 12 guests; and $100 allows for a day’s fresh fruit for 345 guests.

For more information on the SUNNY program or to donate, call 763-561-1684 or visit bumc.org. Brooklyn United Methodist Church is located at 7200 Brooklyn Blvd.

Odyssey Academy will likewise host a summer food service program for all children without charge Monday through Fridays, from June 26-30, and then July 10 through Aug. 11.

Breakfasts are provided 7:30-8 a.m., and lunches are provided 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Odyssey Academy is located at 6201 Noble Ave., and information can be received by calling Kayla Simmons at 763-971-8200.

