The Robbinsdale Police reports May 4-10 included these incidents:

One assault report, one noise ordinance violation report, one fraud report, two criminal damage reports, four controlled substance reports, three disorderly conduct reports, one report of suspicious activity, one theft report, two traffic violation reports, two stray dog bite reports, one medical response, one death investigation, two reports of driving while impaired, one unlicensed dog or cat report, one report of lurking, and nine miscellaneous reports.

May 5, 1:46 a.m. – A 32-year-old male was arrested in the 4000 block of West Broadway for fraud.

May 5, 8:07 a.m. – A 26-year-old male was arrested near 43rd Avenue and West Broadway for cocaine possession.

May 6, 5:43 p.m. – A 47-year-old male was arrested in the 4100 block of Adair Avenue for cocaine possession.

May 6, 11:57 p.m. – An 18-year-old male was arrested in the 3200 block of Grimes Avenue for disorderly conduct.

May 8, 4:38 p.m. – A 27-year-old male was arrested near County Road 81 and Highway 100 for methamphetamine possession and fleeing a police officer.

May 8, 7:56 p.m. – A 29-year-old female was arrested near County Road 81 and 42nd Avenue for driving while impaired.

May 9, 11:10 a.m. – A 24-year-old male was arrested in the 3600 block of Noble Avenue for marijuana possession and government obstruction.

May 9, 7:16 p.m. – A 34-year-old female was arrested near County Road 81 and 38th Avenue for driving while impaired.

May 9, 11:02 p.m. – A 41-year-old male was arrested in the 4300 block of 43rd Avenue for lurking.