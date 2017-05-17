Voice of Choice, a support group for women who have little or no relationship with their mothers, will meet 6:15-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Golden Valley Library, 830 Winnetka Ave. N. Women must be 18 years or older.
Voice of Choice is a safe and comforting group that allows women to share their stories.
Info: 612-716-7930
Women’s support group meets May 31 in Golden Valley
