OPC lax earns big comeback victory

The Osseo/Park Center boys lacrosse team entered its game against Champlin Park May 24 with the hope of breaking its two-game losing streak. OPC’s Carter Compton works to set up a scoring opportunity around the net during Osseo/Park Center’s 16-9 win over Champlin Park May 24. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

OPC fell 17-5 to Lakeville South May 13, and 16-5 to Anoka May 15 prior to taking on the Rebels.

OPC and Champlin Park played quite evenly in the first quarter, as the Rebels held a 5-4 lead after the first 12 minutes, but from that point on, the game was all OPC.

OPC out-scored Champlin Park 12-4 the rest of the way to take the eventual 16-9 victory.

“I think we had the confidence we could put the ball in the net if we took quality shots,” OPC head boys lacrosse coach Darren Nelson said. “In the first quarter our shot selection was not great, but in the second quarter we started bouncing the ball more, playing a bit tougher defense and creating more opportunities on offense.

“We have had the attitude that we have to work hard. We saw it tonight where we saw a lot of youth mistakes, but you hope as the season progresses that a young team grows up a little bit.”

Daman Lingasin led the OPC offense with five goals and two assists in the win.

“We started slow and the second quarter came around and we realized we are better than this team and we have the ability to beat them by 10 or however many more,” Lingasin said. “We were set on putting in seven or more by that second quarter and we put seven in.”

In the process of his seven points, Lingasin earned his 100th career varsity point.

“It feels good, it’s a huge milestone for me,” Lingasin said. “I never thought as a seventh-grader coming in and playing in high school that I would hit 100 points.

“It’s kind of surreal at this point.”

Andrew Aarke scored three goals, Carter Compton scored two goals, and Chris Kuras, Maguire Hautala, Griffin Geraghty, Caleb Love, Levi Plumhoff and Anders Coomes scored one goal each to help lead the OPC offense to victory.

While the offense was on point, Nelson would like to see more from his defense before the Section 8 tournament kicks off.

“The defense has to sharpen up for us,” Nelson said. “Our No. 1 Achilles heel for us right now is we got guys that are learning the position that still don’t know everything they are doing.

“After 13 games you hope it would be a little clearer to them, but at the same time I’ve seen it in a couple games. I know they’re capable of playing defense, it’s just about playing four quarters.”

With the Section 8 tournament beginning Thursday, June 1, Nelson knows now is the time for his team to play its best lacrosse of the season.

“I was hoping for a bit better coming into the year,” Nelson said. “I think coming in I didn’t know what to expect, given that we’re very underclassmen-driven, we only have a couple seniors that play on a regular basis.

“Top-three in our conference was the goal, we’re obviously not there, but playing better before sections was our ultimate goal. Wins are nice, but at the end I’d rather be winning games late.”

