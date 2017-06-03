NWSC meet brings out local track stars

< > Armstrong’s Michaela Baker competes in the 100-meter hurdles event at the Northwest Suburban Conference championship meet May 25. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

The Armstrong, Champlin Park and Park Center track and field teams completed their final tune-up of the season before they compete in their section meets next week.

Armstrong head track and field coach Derek Fischer gave his team a simple goal before it competed in the Northwest Suburban Conference championship meet May 25.

“I just want our kids to have fun and perform the way they have been doing all year,” Fischer said. “Usually if they just relax and perform, it takes care of itself.

“I just want to see all the kids PR. If they can PR, then I can be happy about that.”

The Armstrong boys finished the meet in 10th place with 34.5 points.

Matthew Greene (sixth-place, 200-meter dash), Andrew Kempf (eighth-place, 3200-meter run), Joey Frasier (fourth-place, 110-meter hurdles; third-place, 300-meter hurdles), and Alexander Jacobson (fourth-place, shot put; first-place, discus throw) finished in the top-10 for the Falcons.

The Armstrong 4×200-meter team finished in fourth-place at the conference meet.

The Armstrong girls squad finished in fourth place with 70 points, just 14.5 out of first-place. The Falcons, who finished third at the state meet last season, believe they are capable of getting big performances from two of their stronger athletes, Michaela Baker and Alexandrea Hurst, at the upcoming section meet.

“I’m expecting that Michaela [Baker] gets back to jumping where she can, we have been resting her this year and have just been working technique so she can focus on getting back to state,” Fischer said. “Lexi hasn’t been resting, but she has powered through and has been good since day one.”

Jazmyn McClellon (third-place, 100-meter dash), Claire Floersch (seventh-place, 200-meter dash), Elizabeth Peterson (seventh-place, 800-meter run), Baker (second-place, 100-meter hurdles; second-place, long jump; first-place, triple jump), Hurst (first-place, shot put; first-place, discus throw), and Ashmera Patterson (third-place, shot put) finished among the top-10 at the Northwest Suburban Conference meet for Armstrong.

The Armstrong 4×100-meter relay team finished fourth at the conference meet.

Champlin Park head boys track and field coach knew entering the Northwest Suburban Conference meet that he would have to fill some slots with younger athletes, as injuries have sidelined some of his top performers.

“At this point, for this meet we have had some injury issues, so a lot of our better athletes are not competing,” Knutson said. “We’re just looking for as many PRs as we can, so we look at every race and every event and just try to have the kids experience success.,

“It’s fun to be at a big meet, and for a lot of our kids this is their first big meet, for sure their first two-day deal.”

Champlin Park was able to take 12th place with 23 total points.

Cade Lizotte (fourth-place, 200-meter dash; second-place, 400-meter dash), Joshua Gilliam (10th place, 800-meter run), Thomas Zinnah (fifth-place, shot put), and Anthony Guzman (eighth-place, discus throw) led the Rebels with top-10 finishes.

The Champlin Park 4×800-meter relay team took fourth-place.

The Champlin Park girls track and field team was fielding many young athletes, much like the boys, and the rebels hoped to simply enjoy the day.

“We have a couple of relays we think we will do fine and some open events, field events, we think we will do fine in,” Champlin Park head girls track and field coach Mark O’Neill said. “We will go from there.

“We want them to be at their fastest or highest or longest next week, so this is the prelim, this is their first two-day meet of the year.”

Champlin Park finished sixth with 58 total points.

Lauryn Samuel (third-place, 200-meter dash; third-place, 400-meter dash), Olivia Stensvad (sixth-place, 400-meter dash), Sarina Lindell (eighth-place, 1600-meter run), Diana Glebova (10th place, 1600-meter run; third-place, 3200-meter run), Jena Wachowiak (sixth-place, 3200-meter run), Tasha Beyioku-Alase (fifth-place, high jump). and Allison Gerads (first-place, long jump; second-place, triple jump) rounded out the athletes that placed in the top-10 for the Rebels.

The Champlin Park 4×200-meter relay team finished in first-place.

With few athletes competing on the final day of the Northwest Duburban Conference meet, Park Center head boys track and field coach Marvin Douglas hoped his team learned the lesson that it must come ready to perform its best every time it takes a step onto the track.

“We told them last week that all the little meets we’ve had and the fun we’ve had, that’s done,” Douglas said. “This is for the big one.

“This is for the medal, so if we come here on Tuesday and don’t do well, we don’t come back.”

Park Center was able to take home a ninth-place finish with 39 total points.

Justin Naklen (sixth-place, 100-meter dash), Austin Peters (third-place, 400-meter dash), Bill Pouyo (fifth-place, 400-meter dash), Terrell Howard (third-place, shot put), Maululi Mensah (seventh-place, high jump), and Stephen Ayobamidele (fifth-place, triple jump) led the Pirates with top-10 finishes.

The Park Center 4×100-meter relay team finished in third-place, while the 4×400-meter relay team took second-place.

The Park Center girls track and field team also came out May 24 looking to improve in time for the section meet next week.

“I just want to see them go out, give us a nice effort and improve a little,” Park Center head girls track and field coach Bruce Smith said. “It will be a nice day, so they will have better times, and I think that’s what we’re looking for.

“We want them to make good exchanges in the relays, and all you can ask out of them is that they go out there and give it everything they have.”

Park Center finished 13th with 12 total points.

Elizabeth Mattson (eighth-place, 3200-meter run), Madelyn Clausen (eighth-place, high jump), and Michaela Hobin (eighth-place, triple jump) placed in the top-10 for the Pirates.

The Park Center 4×200-meter relay team finished in fourth-place.

The Falcons will compete next in the Section 6AA meet. The preliminary heats kicked off May 30, but the final heats will begin Thursday, June 1, at Hamline University.

The Rebels and Pirates will compete next in the Section 5AA meet. The preliminary heats kicked off May 31, but the final heats will begin Friday, June 2, at Hamline University.

