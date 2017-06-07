Track: 17 Rangers qualify for state

Photos by Brad O’Neil and Rachel Brisbois

< > Boys 4x400 relay: Ian Asperheim, Dylan Windingstad, Matthew Schoessow, Logan Moore

The Forest Lake girls track team scored 130 points at the Section 7AA championships at Cambridge-Isanti May 31 and June 3 to claim its fifth straight section championship. The team title is the Rangers’ second in as many weeks, coming on the heels of their win at the Suburban East Conference meet May 23 and 25.

“It’s been a really good season,” head coach Kierstin Nygaard said. “The girls have been training really hard, just giving it everything they’ve got on the track. They’re starting to peak now, which is our goal.”

Though the top eight finishers in each event scored points, the more important function of the meet was to qualify athletes to the state championship meet. State berths were only available to the top two in every event, though this stricter standard was within the reach of 11 girls and six boys from Forest Lake.

In the first track final, the girls 3200, sophomore Regan Duffy (11:25.54) and senior Amanda Forliti (11:47.50) defeated all challengers to claim both state berths.

“There were some other contenders, but Amanda and I both ran our own race and it worked out for both of us,” Duffy said.

< > Students competed in "Minute to Win It" challenges at the festival. (Submitted photo by Abby Smith)

On day two, Forliti also advanced in the 1600 (second, 5:20.27). Duffy missed out in third (5:21.79) after neither Ranger could match the pace of North Branch’s Rhianna Rinke (5:15.51).

Eighth-grader Amelea Hauer anchored the 4×800 relay to victory (9:39.27), winning a home-stretch sprint over Elk River and Hermantown. Seventh-grader Ava Wilson, junior Caroline Schoessow and eighth-grader Annabelle Stang made up the rest of the relay.

Hauer repeated her sprint finish in the individual 800, moving from third to first over the final 100.

“In the 4×8, I started a little too soon, and I was putting in a little extra on the corners, and (coach John Fick) said to just wait until 100 to go,” Hauer said. “Usually I’m pretty tired before my open 800, but today I felt super energized.”

In the heat of the moment, Hauer was only focused on claiming a state-qualifying finish, and not the time on the clock. It was only when her coach greeted her afterwards that she learned she had run a stunning time, 2:16.70.

“I had a time goal for the season (2:18), but I’ve been off by a lot,” Hauer said. “Coach John said, ‘you ran a 2:16,’ and I was like, ‘what?!'”

< >

The girls pole vault proved to be one of the most exciting competitions. Sophomore Sofia Dodge had trouble with the bar at 10 feet, 1 inch, only managing to clear it on her third and final attempt.

“I knew I had to get my feet in the air before I could turn, and I had to get on a bigger pole,” Dodge said.

Dodge then cleared 10-5, 10-9 and 11-1 on her first tries, the latter two being lifetime bests. Junior Jenna Parent and Cambridge-Isanti vaulter Char Morke also soared over 11-1, which was the automatic state-qualifying height, meaning all three advanced to state.

“All season I’ve been struggling with getting on the 13-foot pole, and today I was finally able to get on it and make my PRs,” Dodge said.

Parent, who had already cleared heights higher than the state standard this year, said, “I’m so pumped that Sof’s going with me, because she works really hard.”

Dodge and Parent also advanced as one half of the Ranger 4×100 team, along with junior Alica Schurrer and sophomore Madeline Dolby (second, 49.76). Dolby moved on the individual 100 as well (second, 12.65).

Junior Chloe Foster advanced with runner-up finishes in the 100 hurdles (15.37) and 300 hurdles (45.59).

< >

Sophomore Charlie Babcock led the Ranger boys, qualifying for state as runner-up in the 1600 (4:33.35) and 3200 (9:48.12). In both races, Babcock used an early burst of speed to take the lead pack down to two, guaranteeing advancement with laps still to run.

“I don’t have that true speed, I have to make my move with at least 600 to go,” Babcock said. “I try to pull away mid-race.”

Babcock’s success this year is attributable to his decision to dedicate himself to the sport. He arranges his life around his needs as an endurance athlete.

“Chicken breast, broccoli and brown rice for dinner, and eggs and oatmeal for breakfast,” Babcock said. “I don’t drink pop anymore, I go to bed earlier, I slimmed down. I found a love for the sport. I’m obsessed with it.”

In the prelims of the 100, sophomore Corvell Wolter pulled up with an injury. The sprinter had been one of the top young talents on the Forest Lake team, and his absence from the 4×100 (third, 43.34) and 4×200 (third, 1:29.98) finals ended the Rangers’ hope to qualify in those races.

“We had to take out Corvell, and we still had PRs in the 4×2 and 4×1,” boys head coach Paul Kendrick said. “Normally those times would go to state every year. If Corvell’s there, those relays are probably top three to five in the state.”

< >

Senior Remy Brisbois, a member of both relays, said, “It was a little disappointing, but we ran some decent races without all our top guys.”

In the individual 100, Brisbois had been stuck on a plateau all season, never matching his top time from his junior year. In the 100 prelims on May 31, he finally made a breakthrough, running a personal best time of 11.21. He improved again in the final despite running into a headwind, clocking 11.14 to place second and advance to state.

“Making it in the 100 has been a dream of mine, and I wouldn’t have thought it was realistic until after (the sectional prelims)” Brisbois said. “I just tried to put myself in the mental zone. I ran through my race mentally multiple times before the start.”

In the final event of the meet, the boys 4×400 team (junior Ian Asperheim, senior Dylan Windingstad, sophomore Matthew Schoessow, sophomore Logan Moore) scored a victory in 3:26.77. Each relay runner found a burst of speed in the final straightaway to keep the team in the race, and in Moore’s case, win it.

“It was fun the 4×4 win because they really came out nowhere at the end of the season,” Kendrick said.

“We all love the 4×4; all the cheering gets us going,” Windingstad said.

< >

The boys team finished third with 82 points, trailing only Elk River (118.5) and Andover (86) in the 16-team field.

The boys team trends younger this season, and Kendrick sees big things ahead for the Rangers.

“When we had our freshman/sophomore conference meet this year, we scored the most points we’ve ever scored,” Kendrick said. “A lot of the times those guys ran there would place in a lot of conferences in the state. The future looks really good if these guys stay out and train.”

Hamline University hosts the Class AA state meet June 9-10.

Beyond those already mentioned, the following Ranger performances also earned points toward the team totals:

GIRLS

100: Schurrer, seventh (13.07)

800: Stang, seventh (2:26.06)

3200: C. Schoessow, sixth (12:02.63)

100 hurdles: senior Allison Bartlett, seventh (16.26)

300 hurdles: Bartlett, fifth (47.71)

4×200 relay: Schurrer, Dodge, Dolby, Parent, sixth (1:48.31)

long jump: Dodge, fifth (17-0.5); sophomore Taylor Ritchot, eighth (16-8.5)

triple jump: sophomore Jennifer Valley, third (36-5.25); senior Caroline Hansen, fourth (35-7.5)

BOYS

100: freshman Calder Erick, sixth (11.54)

200: junior Eli Dodge, third (23.27)

400: Windingstad, fourth (51.08); Moore, sixth (51.88)

1600: junior Ryan Mead, fourth (4:40.36)

3200: Mead, sixth (10:26.90)

110 hurdles: sophomore Keanu Zurita, seventh (15.67)

300 hurdles: Zurita, seventh (42.19)

4×800: junior Adam Stenning, junior Will Valentin, freshman Austin Sievers, freshman Jacob Dochniak, seventh (8:46.96)

discus throw: junior Max Carlson, fourth (147-4)