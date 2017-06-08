Champlin Park earns Section 5AAAA baseball title

The Champlin Park baseball team will be making its second consecutive trip to the Class 4A state tournament after winning the Section 5AAAA title with a 2-1 10-inning victory over Mounds View June 7. The Champlin Park baseball team holds up its Section 5AAAA trophy following its 2-1 10-inning win over Mounds View June 7. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

“This is tremendous, it’s so hard to get to this point,” Champlin Park head baseball coach Cory Davis said. “We had such a great team last year and you wonder how you can get back, you wipe the slate clean with a new group of kids and it shows how far hard work, tradition and belief in themselves can take you.”

The Rebels gave up a run in the top of the first inning, but Quinn Viktora delivered an RBI double to score zach Loven, who worked a one-out walk, in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 1-1.

From that point on, offense was hard to come by, as both team’s starting pitchers settled in and performed well.

Junior Max Loven, who pitched eight shutout innings in the Rebels’ 1-0 victory over Centennial June 2, pitched eight innings and gave up just the one run and three hits while striking out nine batters.

“I don’t think about how long it has been going,” Max Loven said. “Every pitch I try to go out there and do what I have to do to get the batter out.”

Loven’s dominance on the mound has continued to impress Davis.

“Max is 7-0, he had a no-decision today, and we have all the faith in the world in him,” Davis said. “Hopefully a lot of colleges start to notice him and he gets a chance, but we’re really happy to have him back for next year.

“We hope he gets a chance to play somewhere big, he deserves it.”

Senior co-captain Cole Albers came on to relieve Loven, and allowed just one walk while striking out three batters in two innings.

“I’m really proud of Cole, he has been a good leader for us,” Davis said. “He is the guy we go to and need in big times, which is why we went to him when he thought we were in a situation where we would need some long relief.

“Our plan this week was to use him in long relief. With the way we weren’t hitting the ball we thought that might be the case, and we would have to wait and see if we got an opportunity and capitalize on it.”

Albers, who was making his first relief appearance of the season, approached his relief outing the same way he approaches the games he starts.

“I just had to go out there and throw strikes,” Albers said. “I got a couple of warm-up throws in the bullpen.

“It was my first relief performance this year, so it was something new, but I knew I just had to come in there and do my job.”

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Ian Koltes hit a leadoff single just past the diving third baseman. Pinch runner Jack Snee showed off his speed as Mounds View attempted to throw him out at second and third base on sacrifice bunts by Trey Carlson and Max Loven, loading the bases with no outs for the Rebels.

“I was chomping at the bit the whole entire game waiting to get somebody on base so we could steal, bunt him over, or do something,” Davis said. “Ian got the inning started for us with a walk, then it was about bunting, we practice it all the time, every day and we got two big ones out of Trey and Max.

“I had a really good feeling with bases loaded and nobody out, we just needed somebody to lift the ball to the outfield so we could tag and score, we had some speed on third.”

After a strikeout, junior Cal Hanson, on a 2-2 count, connected on a fastball and sent the pitch to deep center field, allowing Snee to tag up and take home on the walk-off sacrifice fly.

“[Davis] just kept talking to me and I knew what I had to do,” Hanson said. “I had to lift the ball to the outfield and find a gap, and that’s what happened.”

The Rebels lost 14 seniors from their team that advanced to the Class 4A state title game last season, but they believed the key to their season would be to believe in themselves and their talent.

“It feels really good to be going back, especially with nobody believing in us after losing 14 seniors last year,” Albers said. “It’s huge coming back this year and proving everybody outside our dugout wrong.”

With Albers and Zach Loven serving as the two returning starters from last season, they believe they will be depended on to settle down the team once the state tournament begins.

“This is super fun and exciting,” Loven said. “I have some experience from last season, so hopefully I can calm the guys down and settle their nerves.

“The state tournament games are like any other games.”

No matter what happens at state, Davis believes the section title will give his young team a big confidence boost.

“All of these guys on our section roster, this does a lot for their confidence, I think,” Davis said. “They have something to play for in the offseason, and it’s an opportunity in front of us to win that elusive state championship.

“We talked going into the section playoffs we needed to win four in a row, our biggest win streak was seven and if we match that we will be state champs.”

Champlin Park, the sixth-ranked team in the final Class 4A poll of the season, is likely to be seeded in the tournament, which means Davis knows his team will not surprise any opponent it plays at state.

“Unfortunately I don’t think we are going to surprise anybody, we will probably be a seeded team,” Davis said. “Anybody who gets to the state tournament is a good baseball team, whether it’s all-around pitching and hitting or just straight pitching or a team that can hit the ball well.

“We certainly won’t be sleeping on anybody we get and I’m just so fired up to be going.”

Champlin Park will kick off the Class 4A state tournament Thursday, June 15, at CHS Field.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.