Loven’s heroics lift Rebels

The Champlin Park baseball team put itself in a good position for success as it won its first two games of the double-elimination Section 5AAAA tournament. The Champlin Park baseball team converges on senior Zach Loven after he connected on a walk-off double to earn a 1-0 win over Centennial June 2. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

Despite the early success, the Rebels knew they would have a tough task ahead of them in the section semifinal game.

Champlin Park took on Centennial, a team that bested the Rebels 1-0 in the regular season. The Rebels connected on just four hits, but senior Zach Loven provided the heroics as he hit a walk-off double to score Anthony Pikula as the Rebels earned a 1-0 eight-inning victory over Centennial June 2.

“It was an incredible baseball game, it really was,” Champlin Park head baseball coach Cory Davis said. “We knew going into it that it was going to be a battle, they threw out [senior pitcher Kyle] Nordby, who we have had well-documented trouble with in the past.

“We saw him in the regular season and they beat us 1-0, so we knew it would be tough offensively, but the kids stuck with it and as the game wore on his arm may have got tired there at the end, he walked a couple guys, and then Zach Loven got the big hit.”

Loven’s big hit came with runners on first and second and one out in the eighth inning.

“We joked after the game that he was Mr. CHS because the section semifinal last year we were down going into the seventh and he had the game-winning hit for us last year as well,” Davis said. “You always feel good when Zach is up there, because if you look at the stats he always puts the ball in play.

“All night Zach was hitting them and he has been in that position before and has been clutch, so I was excited to have a runner in scoring position for him.”

Max Loven led the Rebels on the mound by allowing just five hits and one walk in eight shutout innings.

“Max [Loven] was outstanding,” Davis said. “He got better as the game went on, he improved to 7-0 and he has really impressed with what he has been doing.

“He has a ways to go to be a Division-I pitcher, but when he got beat in some counts he threw strikes when he needed to, made some adjustments with his fastball that made a big difference. Centennial hit him, he had only two strikeouts with one walk.”

Perhaps more impressive than Loven’s pitching performance was his demeanor, Davis said.

“You go to a section semifinal game down at CHS Field and that could be tough situation for a high school kid and he did not show any of that whatsoever,” Davis said. “He looked like a well-seasoned senior out there as a junior.”

The Rebels played in the section championship game June 7. Because the Rebels have yet to lose in the section tournament, Champlin Park put itself in a good position to win the section, as it has to win just one of two possible games.

“This is our fourth season with our staff and we haven’t been in a situation like this coming into that championship game,” Davis said. “We’re going to try to figure out what our approach will be, but we don’t want to play that second game.

“Hopefully we can punch our ticket to the state tournament for the second year in a row.”

