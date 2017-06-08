Snezhko qualifies for state

The Armstrong boys tennis team fell one win shy of sending the team to state, but senior Nikita Snezhko was able to win the Section 5AA singles title to qualify for the state tournament. Nikita Snezhko earned the Section 5AA singles title with a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Snezhko, the third-ranked player in the state, will look to take home the Class 2A state singles title this week. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

Snezhko and fellow senior singles player Joe Lipovetz advanced to the final four in the individual competition at the Section 5AA tournament May 30.

Snezhko opened the section tournament with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Wayzata’s Jordan Stephenson. After a slow start, Snezhko went on to win the final eight games for the victory.

“I’m feeling pretty good, I was a little tired during my first match, but I’m ready for my next match,” Snezhko said. “I just need to stay focused and try my best.

“This is going to be my first time playing the section championship for singles. Singles is more important to me and winning this would be pretty sick.”

Lipovetz, on the other hand, fell 6-4, 2-6, 1-6 to Wayzata’s John Nudler as Nudler advanced to play Snezhko in the section 5AA singles title match. Lipovetz also fell in the third-place match 1-6, 0-6.

“Joe started off playing well and it snowballed on him,” Armstrong head boys tennis coach Jim Uhrich said. “Give props to the Wayzata boy, he played a smart game, he kept the ball in play and made Joe make the mistakes.”

Snezhko bested Nudler 6-0, 6-1 last week in the Section 5AA team title match, but he refused to take the match for granted.

“Every day is a new day, so I will just take the last match as a warm-up for this match,” Snezhko said. “Hopefully I can take the win again.”

Smezhko went on to win the section singles title with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

“He has put in a lot of work,” Uhrich said. “He doesn’t just come out and play during the season, he plays two or three times every week or more.

“He has worked for it and it’s good to see his hard work pay off.”

Snezhko entered the season with the goal of reaching the state singles tournament and earning the state singles title, and winning the section title helped him take a step closer to that goal.

“It has been a long season,” Snezhko said. “Now that my chance has come I am going to come through.

“I just want to win it.”

Snezhko is set to begin play in the state tournament at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Baseline Tennis Center. In the time before the start of his match, Snezhko knows he must continue to refine his game.

“The key to success is I will have to work on my game more and then try to stay consistent,” Snezhko said. “The most important thing is to stay focused and not get down on myself.”

No matter what happens. Uhrich knows the success of Snezhko and Lipovetz has done a lot to motivate the younger players in his program.

“I think they might now know it now, but it is a good sense of leadership by example,” Uhrich said. “It shows someone from Armstrong can make it to state, which gives them a good goal to shoot for.”

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.