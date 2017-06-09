Local teams send athletes to state track meet

< > Alexandrea Hurst competes in the discus throw event of the Section 6AA tournament last week. Hurst will represent the Falcons in the discus throw and shot put events at the Class 2A state tournament this weekend. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Athletes from the Armstrong, Champlin Park, Cooper and Park Center track and field teams competed for a shot at advancing to the state track and field meet at their respective section meets last week.

The Armstrong track and field team competed in the Section 6AA meet last week and was able to send six events to the Class 2A state track and field meet.

Matthew Greene (eighth-place, 200-meter dash), Joey Frasier (fifth-place, 110-meter hurdles; third-place, 300-meter hurdles), and Alexander Jacobson (third-place, shot put; second-place, discus throw) placed in the top-10 at the Section 6AA meet.

The Armstrong 4×200-meter relay team finished in fifth-place.

Jacobson (discus throw) will represent the Falcon boys at the state meet.

The Armstrong boys finished seventh with 42 points.

Michaela Baker (first-place, 100-meter hurdles; first-place, long jump; first place, triple jump), Alexandrea Hurst (first-place, shot put; first-place, discus throw), Ashmera Patterson (sixth-place, shot put, third-place, discus throw) and Lauren Clark (sixth-place, high jump) placed in the top-10 at the Section 6AA meet.

Baker (100-meter hurdles, long jump, triple jump), and Hurst (shot put, discus) will represent the Falcon girls at the state meet.

The Armstrong girls finished fifth with 79.25 points.

The Champlin Park track and field team competed in the Section 5AA meet last week and sent eight events to the state meet

Cade Lizotte (second-place, 400-meter dash), Phillip Toweh (fourth-place, 400-meter dash), Ian Ivens (ninth-place, 1600-meter run), Thomas Zinnah (second-place, shot put; fifth-place, discus throw), Treyvon Cahalan-Gray (fourth-place, shot put), and Ernest Worjloh (second-place, long jump) placed in the top-10 for the Rebel boys.

The Champlin Park 4×400-meter relay team took third place.

Lizotte (400-meter dash), Zinnah (shot put) and Worjloh (long jump) will represent the Rebel boys at the state meet.

The Champlin Park boys finished in ninth-place with 58 points.

Lauryn Samuel (second-place, 200-meter dash), Sarina Lindell (seventh-place, 1600-meter run), Jena wachowiak (third-place, 3200-meter run), Diana Glebova (seventh-place, 3200-meter run), Emily Olson (eighth-place, 100-meter hurdles; 10th place, long jump), Tasha Beyioku-Alase (eighth-place, high jump), Allison Gerads (second-place, long jump; second-place, triple jump), Jamillah Glassco (eighth-place, long jump, third-place, triple jump), and Kaylee Fisher (ninth-place, triple jump) placed in the top-10 for Champlin Park.

The Champlin Park 4×100-meter relay team took home first-place, and the 4×200-meter relay team took second-place. Both teams will advance to the state meet.

Samuel (200-meter dash) and Gerads (long jump, triple jump) will join the relay teams at the state meet.

The Champlin Park girls finished in third-place with 86.5 points.

The Cooper track and field team competed in the Section 6AA meet last week and did not send any events to the state meet.

Nascier Borden (seventh-place, 200-meter dash), Victor Bangura (ninth-place, 300-meter hurdles), and Tony Madison (10th place, shot put; eighth-place, discus throw) placed in the top-10 for Cooper.

The Cooper 4×100-meter relay team took fourth-place.

The Cooper boys finished in 14th place with 12 points.

Sierra Lynch (fifth-place, 200-meter dash) was the lone Cooper girl to place in the top-10 at the section meet.

The Cooper girls finished in 13th place with eight points.

The Park Center track and field team competed in the Section 5AA meet last week and sent two events to the state meet.

Malcolm Richards (eighth-place, 100-meter dash), Austin Peters (third-place, 400-meter dash), Terrell Howard (fifth-place, shot put), Maululi Mensah (sixth-place, high jump),

The Park Center 4×100-meter relay team took fourth-place, the 4×200-meter relay team took third-place, and the 4×400-meter relay team took fourth-place, and Stephen Ayobamidele (first-place, triple jump) placed in the top-10 for the Pirate boys.

Ayobamidele will represent the Pirate boys in the Class 2A state meet this weekend.

The Park Center boys finished in 10th place with 50.5 points.

Feyisayo Ayobamidele (eighth-place, 200-meter dash; first-place, 400-meter dash), and Madelyn Clausen (fifth-place, high jump) placed in the top-10 for Park Center.

Ayobamidele (400-meter dash) will represent the Pirate girls at the state meet.

The Park Center 4×200-meter relay team took third-place.

The Park Center girls finished in 11th place with 28 points.

The Class 2A state meet will be held Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, at Hamline University.

