State meet brings out local track talent

< > Park Center senior Feyisayo Ayobamidele dashes toward the finish line during her performance in the 400-meter dash event at the Class 2A state meet preliminary June 9. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson)

Members of the Armstrong, Champlin Park and Park Center track and field teams gathered at Hamline University to compete in the Class 2A state meet June 9 and June 10.

The Armstrong girls took fifth-place, while the Falcon boys did not score at the state meet.

Michaela Baker finished in fifth-place in the 100-meter hurdles event, before taking 12th place in the long jump and third-place in the triple jump competition.

Armstrong’s Alexandrea Hurst defended her 2016 Class 2A state title in the shot put with a hurl of 45 feet and four and three-quarters inches. Hurst also placed third in the discus throw competition.

Alexander Jacobson, the lone Falcon boy to advance to the state meet, took 16th place in the discus throw competition with a throw of 133 feet and five inches.

The Champlin Park girls track and field team took 41st place, while the Rebel boys took 44th.

Lauryn Samuel took 10th place in the 200-meter dash competition, while Allison Gerads took fifth-place in the long jump and 14th in the triple jump competition.

The Champlin Park 4×100-meter relay team took 14th place, while the 4×200-meter relay team took eighth-place.

For the Champlin Park boys, Cade Lizotte took seventh-place in the 400-meter dash competition, Ernest Worjloh took sixth in the long jump, and Thomas Zinnah took 13th place in the shot put competition.

Park Center finished 48th in the girls’ competition, while taking 55th in the boys’ competition.

Feyisayo Ayobamidele finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.78 in the finals.

Junior Stephen Ayobamidele finished in eighth-place in the triple jump competition with a jump of 43 feet and eight and one-quarter inches.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.